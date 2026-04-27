First Sergeants host family deployment line

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — A family deployment line was held April 25 at Hangar 18 on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, providing Airmen and families an opportunity to better understand the deployment process and connect with base support resources.

“The First Sergeant-led initiative aimed to reduce uncertainty surrounding deployments by offering a guided walkthrough of pre-deployment procedures,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Angeli Thompson, 703rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron first sergeant. “Families of currently deployed members, those preparing for upcoming deployments and others seeking information were invited to participate.”

The event focused on strengthening community readiness by helping families understand what to expect before a loved one deploys. Participants moved through stations simulating real-world pre-deployment requirements, including medical clearance, weapons training, communications and equipment issue.

Agencies from across the installation participated, including the 673d Security Forces Squadron, 673d Medical Group, Armed Services YMCA, Military and Family Readiness Center, Army & Air Force Exchange Service and 673d Comptroller Squadron. Representatives provided information on available resources and support systems designed to assist families before, during and after deployments.

“Preparing families is a critical component of overall readiness,” said Thompson. “By connecting families with support agencies and familiarizing them with deployment procedures, the event aimed to strengthen the support network behind deploying service members."

Interactive elements were incorporated to engage children and reduce anxiety associated with deployments. Activities included a mock firing range, a simulated weapons qualification course, an obstacle course and safety equipment demonstrations reflecting training Airmen complete prior to deploying.

Static displays featuring a U.S. Air Force HH-60 Pavehawk and C-130 Hercules provided families the opportunity to view aircraft up close and learn about their operational roles. Additional activities, including a bounce house and interactive exhibits, were also available to support engagement for younger attendees.

The event was held during Month of the Military Child and served as a morale-building opportunity for families across the installation. Organizers noted that providing children with a clearer understanding of deployment processes can help reduce stress and improve overall family resilience.

Officials stated that initiatives like the family deployment line directly support community readiness by ensuring families are informed, connected and prepared, ultimately contributing to mission effectiveness across the installation.