MCB Quantico Honors Civilian Workforce for First Quarter Excellence

Photo By Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jenny Colegate, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico, gives her closing remarks during the during the Civilian Quarterly Awards Ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico on MCB Quantico, Virginia, April 23, 2026. This ceremony recognizes the base’s civilian employees for their commendatory work during the previous quarter and year. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – More than 30 civilian employees were recognized for their accomplishments during the Civilian Quarterly Awards Ceremony at The Clubs at Quantico, April 23. The ceremony recognized civilian employees for three distinct achievements: reaching federal service milestones, demonstrating exceptional performance during the first quarter of 2026, and providing critical support to MCB Quantico during Winter Storm Fern.

During the ceremony, civilian employees were recognized for their efforts during Winter Storm Fern, which brought more than 150 consecutive hours of subfreezing temperatures to the region and created hazardous road conditions while disrupting utilities across the installation.

The commanding officer of MCB Quantico, Col. Jenny Colegate, explained that civilian personnel maintained critical infrastructure, restored essential services and kept installation operations running during the storm. Specifically, they maintained continuity of operations through snow removal, emergency coordination, facility access support and maintenance response, ensuring essential services remained operational and the installation remained mission-ready despite hazardous conditions.

During the ceremony, 27 employees were recognized for reaching federal service milestones, ranging from five to 40 years of service. Several employees were also recognized for exceptional performance and contributions to the base and those who live and work aboard the installation.

“Serving the Marine Corps community for 31 years has been an incredible honor,” said Jeremy Rowell, who was recognized for his three decades of service and is a Marine Corps Community Services employee at Barber Physical Activity Center. “Being able to support Marines, their families and our patrons every day has made this more than a career: it has been a privilege.”

The Civilian Quarterly Awards recognized the dedication and professionalism of Quantico's civilian workforce, whose daily efforts in operations, emergency response and mission support are essential to maintaining installation readiness and serving Marines, civilians and families across the base.

“Whether responding to emergencies, maintaining critical infrastructure or supporting daily operations, our civilian employees consistently demonstrate excellence,” said Matthew M. Manieri, the workforce development manager. “Their service is essential to the continued success of Marine Corps Base Quantico.”