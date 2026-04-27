Bellows Air Force Station impacted by kona storms

Courtesy Photo | Bellows Air Force Station identified an upstream bridge being blocked by invasive ironwood trees following the storms March 21, 2026. Their team coordinated with local community construction workers and the U.S. Marine Corps to clear it and mitigated any upstream flooding. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Bellows Air Force Station identified an upstream bridge being blocked by invasive...... read more read more

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BELLOWS AIR FORCE STATION, Hawaii – March 2026 brought two kona storms to the Hawaiian Islands, delivering some of the heaviest rainfall recorded in more than 40 years. The North Shore of Oahu was hit hard, forcing some residents to evacuate. At Bellows Air Force Station, the impact was severe.

Floodwaters surged through the installation pushing in debris and downing trees, with officials calculating the full extent of the damage.

As the water receded, it revealed more than storm damage. It exposed the volume of debris swept in from upstream.

“There was like 15 propane tanks, a couch, a regular-sized fridge, a mini fridge… just littered throughout,” said Marie Gagnier, Detachment 2 environmental program manager.

The debris carried downstream from surrounding areas quickly accumulated near key waterways across the installation, creating additional hazards and increasing the risk of flooding.

Emma Beard, a natural resources specialist with Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands, said the buildup became trapped in vegetation near a bridge, forming what she described as a “damming effect.”

“It prevented debris from reaching the ocean, but it also increased the risk of flooding,” Beard said. Cleanup efforts began soon after the storms passed, with Bellows personnel working alongside community partners to clear affected areas and remove debris from waterways.

“It was just a lot of rain,” said Gagnier. “I don’t think we were prepared infrastructure wise for this event.” Volunteers from local nonprofit organizations assisted with the cleanup, while civil engineering teams provided heavy equipment to haul away larger items.

Beyond the visible debris, the storms also left damage across the installation’s natural landscape. Multiple trees were brought down by saturated ground and heavy rainfall, while some coastal areas experienced erosion from persistent surf and runoff. Beard said many of the downed trees were older ironwoods, which can appear healthy on the outside while weakened internally.

“Hawaii storms can be very unique,” said Beard. “So, I would say this was the biggest storm mitigation effort I’ve personally ever experienced.”

Though recovery efforts continue in some areas, the storms highlighted the value of coordination between Bellows personnel and the surrounding community during severe weather events.