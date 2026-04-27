Rafferty receives 3rd star

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Tracey Rafferty places three stars on the uniform of her newly promoted husband, Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty, during a ceremony, April 29, at the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s Redstone Arsenal, Ala., headquarters. (U.S. Army photo by Jason B. Cutshaw) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jason Cutshaw | Tracey Rafferty places three stars on the uniform of her newly promoted husband, Lt....... read more read more

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Army marked a significant milestone as Lt. Gen. John L. Rafferty Jr. was promoted from major general during an official ceremony at Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, on April 29.

Gen. Joseph A. Ryan, commanding general of U.S. Army Western Hemisphere Command, presided over the promotion. The ceremony took place just prior to Rafferty’s assumption of command as the new commanding general of U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.

During his remarks, Ryan highlighted Rafferty’s leadership and the impact it has had across the Army.

“John is a great guy to carry the torch at Army Space and Missile Defense Command and well set up for success in this space as we continue, as an Army, to combine those offensive and defensive fires capabilities together,” Ryan said. “I am so honored to be here at SMDC. It is truly one of our Army’s crown jewels and as unique a command as you’re going to find.

“To the newest three-star general, you have to know the Army and how SMDC, in particular, fits into it while being a great advocate for this command and always remembering how it fits into the broader picture of the bigger Army and the joint force.”

Rafferty’s promotion comes as he prepares to take on the role of overseeing the Army’s space and missile defense operations at a time of increasing strategic importance.

During the ceremony, Rafferty’s spouse, Tracey, pinned his new rank onto his uniform, symbolizing the family’s role in his military journey. Following the pinning, Rafferty addressed the audience, expressing gratitude to his family, friends, leaders and mentors for their unwavering support.

“I’m looking around here and there are friends from various points in our career,” Rafferty said. “It’s so wonderful to see so many of you who I know made extraordinary efforts to be here.

“Family and friends are such a big part of the military experience and we couldn't do it without them,” he added. “It’s a blessing for Tracey and I to have you all in our lives and will need your support going forward.”

After the promotion, Rafferty’s family members said they were proud of him on this historic occasion, adding they are honored to join the SMDC team.

“I'm extremely proud of John,” Tracey said. “We have been serving for many years and we’re looking forward to serving more here at SMDC. We’re very excited to be in Huntsville and, from the looks of it, we have a great support team. We’re just happy to be here.”