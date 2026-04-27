Mission Driven, People Powered: Highlighting Mr. Ronald Clark Jr.

Photo By Malcolm McClendon | Naval Medical Forces Development Command and Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC) are mission driven and people powered. Ronald Clark is the department head of material management for NMLPDC and leads a team responsible for procurement of supplies, drafting of contracts for educational programs, and inventory management of high-value assets. His work provides essential logistical support for training pipelines across the Medical, Nurse, Dental and Medical Service Corps. (U.S. Navy graphic by Malcolm McClendon) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas – Naval Medical Forces Development Command (NMFDC) is mission driven and people powered. Ronald Clark Jr., material management department head assigned to Naval Medical Leader and Professional Development Command (NMLPDC), answered a few questions about his vital support to NMLPDC and the NMFDC region.

Q: Why did you join the Civilian Service?

A: "I witnessed my mother's career as a logistics management specialist in the U.S. Army [for] 20 years and civilian service [for] 20 years and was inspired to pursue a career in civil service within the logistics community."

Q: What do you enjoy most about your job/command and what keeps you motivated?

A: "Supporting warfighters and people keep me motivated. My time in Afghanistan opened my eyes to the significance of the government and military in protecting our country, democracy and our allies."

Q: How does your role (or your team) support the Force Development and Force Generation of the Navy’s medical forces?

A: "I lead a team of ten people in the procurement of supplies, contract writing for education programs, and inventory of high valued items in direct support of training pipelines across Medical Corps, Nurse Corps, Dental Corps, and Medical Service Corps. Without logistics the fleet would be depleted. It is an honor to serve!"

Q: Why did you pick your career field?

A: "For me, logistics is the backbone of any successful operation. While I originally studied Fitness and Wellness, my desire to support large-scale operations led me to pursue a master's in Logistics Management. Over the last 11 years, working across Virginia, Tennessee, Hawaii, Maryland, and even Afghanistan, I’ve found that logistics allows me to make a tangible impact. Working alongside the Army Corps of Engineers, the Secret Service, and now the Navy, my motivation has always been the same: ensuring the frontline team has exactly what they need to execute the mission without having to worry about the supply chain behind them."

Q: Describe how you and/or your team implement the Get Real Get Better mindset to improve processes and better support the Navy.

A: "Implementing 'Get Real, Get Better' in Material Management starts with empowering the team. Logistics is inherently about solving complex puzzles, and things don't always go perfectly. We practice 'Get Real' by routinely assessing our supply chain and being transparent when a process isn't serving the command efficiently. Instead of relying on the way we've always done it, we encourage every team member to identify friction points and propose solutions. By shifting our focus to root-cause problem solving [Get Better], we continually refine our support for the Directorate for Administration. When our logistics run flawlessly, it ensures Naval Medical Leader & Professional Development Command can fully execute its mission of 'leaders teaching leaders."

NMFDC is the headquarters element designated within the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery as a direct subordinate to the Surgeon General of the Navy, charged with leading and managing all medical training, education, professional development, and instruction to produce highly trained and ready medical personnel.