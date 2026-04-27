AMCOM future civilian leaders enter training

Courtesy Photo | The Upward Leader Investment for Tomorrow program participants include, from left,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Upward Leader Investment for Tomorrow program participants include, from left, Brianna Calhoun, Abigail Vargas, Ashtyn Gibson, Josh Adams, Jazmine Wright, May Pitts, Alex Joseph; Kenric Smith, AMCOM deputy to the commanding general; Rozeka Gates, Blake Douglas, Shantele Arrington, Caitlin Gullatt, Jared Lambert, Candice Martin, Mike Barnwell, Ke’Unna Gillespie and Wes Caldwell see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command has kicked off the 2026 cohort of its Upward Leader Investment for Tomorrow program, welcoming 16 new participants selected from a competitive pool of 25 applicants.



The program’s first session featured a keynote address from Kenric Smith, AMCOM deputy to the commanding general. He delivered the command overview, providing the new cohort with a strategic perspective on the organization’s mission and vision. He detailed how each of their roles contributes to the bigger picture, helping to ground their upcoming leadership journey in the command’s critical objectives.



“The UpLift program participants are consistently one of my favorite groups to engage with,” Smith said. “Sharing the broader AMCOM mission always sparks excellent questions and meaningful dialogue. More importantly, hearing their fresh perspectives allows me to bring valuable feedback directly into our command discussions, highlighting what we are doing well and where we need to improve.”



The UpLIFT program is a six-month course designed to support the AMCOM and Army Materiel Command missions by building and sustaining a team of professional, resilient and adaptive civilian leaders. Its mission is to “support the AMCOM mission through leader development of the Army professional civilian.” It emphasizes personal and peer-level leadership skills, helping new employees understand the expectations of leaders within the Army.



Throughout the year, participants will engage in monthly classes focused on key topics such as the seven Army values, servant leadership, critical thinking, and ethical leadership, creating a foundation for immediate application in the workplace.



The 2026 cohort is guided by a team of instructors, including program instructor Carla Landers and co-instructors Brendan Burns and Leonardo Williams. Their expertise and mentorship will be instrumental in shaping the personal and professional growth of the participants. April 14 was kickoff day and the participants will graduate in October.



The UpLIFT program continues to be a cornerstone of AMCOM’s commitment to fostering passionate and competent leaders dedicated to supporting Soldier readiness and strengthening partnerships across Redstone Arsenal.



Story by: Carla Landers

Master Resilience Trainer and Instructor