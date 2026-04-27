Corps of Engineers Beginning Critical Repairs in Lorain Harbor

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District began construction on critical repairs to the West Breakwater at Lorain Harbor in Lorain, Ohio, April 27, 2026. The repairs are part of a multi-year effort to restore the structure and ensure safe navigation on Lake Erie, while protecting the harbor’s economic activity and shoreline infrastructure (U.S. Photo by USACE Buffalo District). see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kaylee Wendt | The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District began construction on critical...... read more read more

Construction began this week on critical repairs to the Lorain Harbor’s West Breakwater.

The 100% federally funded project is part of a multi-year, $20.5 million plan to ensure the harbor’s safety, viability and contributions to the local and national economy.

Deterioration from wave action, ice and storms has left the breakwater at risk of failure.

Repairs will return nearly the entire 2,812-foot breakwater to its original height.

The breakwater ensures safe access for vessels on Lake Erie, prevents erosion, and supports nearly $37 million in business revenue and labor income.

Photos and B-Roll available https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157719339914916/.

“The Buffalo District is excited to deliver this project for the residents of Lorain and the many people who rely on the harbor for its economic impact and recreational opportunities,” said Lt. Col. Robert Burnham, USACE Buffalo District commander. “Ensuring safe navigation while improving quality of life in harbors like Lorain’s is a key component of the Corps of Engineers mission and an investment in the community’s future.”

“We’re thrilled to see work beginning on the breakwater repairs. This investment safeguards a critical piece of our waterfront infrastructure, supports our local economy, and ensures that our harbor remains a vibrant, resilient asset for generations to come. Simply put, when we invest in our shoreline, we’re investing in the future of Lorain, and that’s something worth celebrating,” said Lorain Mayor Jack Bradley.

“The Port of Lorain has been moving the goods that power this region's economy for generations – more than 1,400 jobs, nearly $36 million in business revenue, and over $323 million in total economic activity generated by the Lorain Harbor. This investment in our West Breakwater ensures that the vessels carrying the cargo our region depends on can continue to navigate safely into our harbor. Protecting this infrastructure is protecting jobs, protecting businesses, and protecting Lorain's future. We are so appreciative of this federal investment in our harbor,” said Tiffany McClelland, executive director of the Lorain Port and Finance Authority.

Construction is being completed in two phases.

The first phase will address the most deteriorated portion of the breakwater – the first 1,000 feet from the historic West Breakwater Lighthouse towards the shoreline. Work began April 27th and is scheduled to be completed this summer under a $10.2 million contract awarded in Aug. 2024 to Michigan-based Great Lakes Dock and Materials.

The second phase will address the next 1,750 feet closer to the shoreline under a $10.2 million contract awarded in March 2026 to Michigan-based Dean Marine and Excavating. The start of work has not yet been scheduled but is anticipated to be completed by 2028.

The repairs will take place on the lake side of the breakwater, building on top of the current stone structure with rubble mount stone, returning it to its original height.

Work is being conducted by marine barge along the breakwater. Marine traffic will not be obstructed, but vessels should exercise caution when navigating near the breakwater.

USACE last completed maintenance on the West Breakwater in 2015 and 2016. Repairs to the harbor’s east and outer breakwaters are targeted for 2027.

Dredging up to 45,000 cubic yards of sediment from the full length of the harbor’s federal navigation channel is planned from August through September this year.

Lorain Harbor is a deep draft commercial harbor which handled one million tons of cargo, including limestone (93%) and salt (2.4%) in 2023.

Photos and video of Lorain Harbor are available at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/buffalousace/albums/72157719339914916/%0d

The Buffalo District delivers world class engineering solutions to the Great Lakes Region, the Army and the Nation to ensure national security, environmental sustainability, water resource management, and emergency assistance during peace and war. Learn more at www.lrd.usace.army.mil/buffalo.

For 250 years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has been at the forefront of the nation’s engineering excellence, responding when called. From constructing fortifications during the Revolutionary War, to building the infrastructure that saw America’s strength grow militarily and economically, USACE’s mission has always been to deliver engineering solutions for our nation’s toughest challenges. Learn more about the USACE 250th anniversary at http://www.usace.army.mil/Home/250th.