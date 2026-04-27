Nevada Guard’s Civil Support Team trains for radiological, explosive threats during ‘Beta Burn’ exercise

Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Edmar Foronda, survey team chief, 92nd Civil Support Team, identifies radiological hazards at the Ormsby House in Carson City, Nevada, Apr. 23, 2026. Nevada National Guard Soldiers assigned to the 92nd CST operated in a simulated hazard area during the “Beta Burn” exercise, detecting radiological threats and responding to explosive scenarios. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Adrianne Lopez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Adrianne Lopez | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Edmar Foronda, survey team chief, 92nd Civil Support Team,...... read more read more

CARSON CITY, Nev. — The Nevada National Guard’s 92nd Civil Support Team conducted its annual ‘Beta Burn’ exercise at the Ormsby House on April 23, training alongside local and federal partners to respond to simulated radiological and explosive threats.

Beta Burn focuses on preparing agencies to detect and respond to radiological hazards, with this exercise emphasizing homemade explosive threats and coordinated response.

Exercises like this directly prepare the team for real-world operations. Earlier this year, the team supported a multi-agency response to a suspected biological laboratory at a Las Vegas residence, assisting in the collection of more than 1,000 samples and providing decontamination capabilities for first responders.

The exercise brought together multiple organizations, including the Northern Nevada Federal Task Force’s Consolidated Bomb Squad, Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Tahoe Douglas Bomb Squad and the FBI, to strengthen coordination, test response procedures and enhance interoperability during a simulated weapons of mass destruction incident.

Maj. Lawrence Alves, the unit’s medical officer, served as the incident commander for the exercise, overseeing operations across participating agencies and synchronizing efforts within the incident command system.

Alves said the role provided the opportunity to build relationships across the participating agencies.

“It’s always fun playing incident commander,” Alves said. “You get to talk to all of these different agencies, get to know them on a much more personal basis, and build good relationships with people.”

During the scenario, Soldiers entered a simulated “hot zone,” identified radiological hazards, and mitigated threats while relaying real-time information back to command elements. Staff Sgt. Edmar Foronda and Sgt. Chloe Bonnenfant, survey team chiefs with the 92nd Civil Support Team, operated in the hazard area to detect radiological sources and provide situational awareness through specialized equipment that transmitted live imagery to teams outside the zone.

Alves explained the purpose behind the training and its role in preparing for complex emergencies. “These multi-agency exercises ensure our partners know who we are, understand our capabilities and know they can depend on us when there is a threat to the public,” Alves said.

The 92nd CST conducts multiple exercises throughout the year, each focused on different weapons of mass destruction threats, including chemical, biological and radiological hazards. These events ensure the unit remains ready to support civil authorities and respond rapidly to incidents that threaten public safety.

The Ormsby House, a large, long-vacant hotel in Carson City, provided an ideal training environment due to its size and layout. The facility offers extensive indoor space, a large parking area for emergency vehicles and room to establish decontamination lines, allowing units to replicate complex response operations in a controlled setting.

Through exercises like Beta Burn, the 92nd Civil Support Team strengthens unified response, improves coordination across agencies and ensures a rapid, effective response to hazardous threats in Nevada communities. The team also supports local agencies during major public events, including the Nevada National Guard’s operations for the Formula 1 Grand Prix and New Year’s Eve on the Las Vegas Strip.