Two becomes one: Air Force launches HRA

Photo By Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes | U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Emily Goins, 335th Training Squadron instructor, teaches students about nonverbal communication at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, April 27, 2026. Students entering the new human resources and administration career field are trained at Keesler in an integrated course combining skills from both legacy career fields. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaleb Tewes) see less | View Image Page

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KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, Miss. – The U.S. Air Force is merging the administration and personnel career fields into one, streamlined human resources and administration (HRA) career field. Over the next year, Airmen will see improved efficiency, and expanded opportunities across the force.

“This is a great opportunity because it gives Airmen in both career fields broader experience,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jasmine McCollum, 335th Training Squadron instructor. “It also helps with manning challenges across both legacy career fields.”

Prior to the merge, personnel Airmen focused on assignments, reenlistments, evaluations and ID cards. Administration Airmen primarily worked in commanders’ support staffs focusing on high-level program actions and memorandums.

This merge of career fields builds multi-capable Airmen who can do both jobs efficiently, shortening timelines and streamlining work processes. This is also expected to significantly improve the experience for Airmen across the force who require HRA services.

“It creates more of a one-stop shop,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Amanda Collins, 335th TRS force support training flight flight chief. “Airmen won’t have to wait for different offices or people to take action; it can all be done in the same place.”

For Airmen entering into HRA today, training models are already evolving. Instructors are teaching students both personnel and administrative actions, focusing on practical skills like preparing memorandums, supporting commander programs and understanding personnel systems.

“We’re starting from the ground up,” said McCollum.

The new course breaks complex programs into simple, more digestible forms that allow students to learn twice the content at a rapid pace. However, this change won’t come without challenges for those already serving in one of the legacy career fields.

“Change is constant” said McCollum. “But we will adapt to whatever comes our way.”

Formerly administrative Airmen may experience a larger learning curve translating their skills to the merged career field, while personnel specialists will need to learn the CSS operations, and postal capabilities of admin, skills not required in their former career field.

This change, however, is a necessary step to ensuring a consolidated, modernized force that can adapt to any challenge, in the office or downrange.

As the HRA career field takes shape, the Air Force is expecting to see more capable and adaptable Airmen ready to support commanders and units more efficiently, while delivering faster, more effective services across the enterprise.