Army Reserve restores power to Saipan facility after tropical storm damage

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command and the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power) conduct generator repairs at the Tanapag Army Reserve Center on Saipan following Tropical Storm Sinlaku, restoring critical power to support ongoing recovery operations. see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command and the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime...... read more read more

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands — U.S. Army Reserve units are working to restore power and operations at the Tanapag Army Reserve Center following damage caused by Tropical Storm Sinlaku. The storm brought heavy rain and strong winds that caused widespread destruction across the island, including significant damage to the facility’s infrastructure and a complete loss of electrical power.

The 9th Mission Support Command quickly mobilized recovery efforts and coordinated with the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power), a unit specializing in electrical systems and power generation.

Engineers from the 249th conducted a full assessment of the center’s generator and electrical network, identifying damage caused by flooding and debris. Crews are repairing and replacing critical components to restore reliable power and strengthen the system against future storms. Restoring electricity is a key step in returning the facility to operational status. Once complete, the center is expected to serve as a staging area for relief supplies and a coordination point for response efforts across Saipan.

Army Reserve personnel are preparing to support distribution of food, water and medical supplies, while also assisting local agencies with logistics and recovery operations. Officials say the collaboration between the two units underscores the Army Reserve’s role in supporting both military readiness and community resilience in the Pacific region.

As repairs near completion, the Tanapag Army Reserve Center is expected to play a central role in ongoing recovery efforts, helping restore essential services and support residents affected by the storm.

(U.S. Army story by Maj. Benjamin Meintel)