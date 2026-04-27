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    Army leaders assess Saipan site for typhoon response hub

    Army leaders assess Saipan site for typhoon response hub

    Courtesy Photo | Army leaders, including U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division and...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.19.2026

    Courtesy Story

    9th Mission Support Command

    Army leaders assess Saipan site for typhoon response hub
    SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands—Senior U.S. Army and federal officials on April 19 assessed the Saipan Reserve Center as a potential forward command post to support ongoing response efforts following Typhoon Sinlaku.

    Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division and the Defense Coordinating Element–Pacific met with soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command to evaluate the facility’s capacity to serve as a tactical operations hub.

    Typhoon Sinlaku recently caused widespread damage across the Northern Mariana Islands, prompting a coordinated response from federal, territorial, and local agencies.

    Brig. Gen. Joseph Goetz, commander of the Pacific Ocean Division, and Deputy Defense Coordinating Official Mark Unpingco participated in the assessment, which included a technical inspection of the center’s power systems, communications capabilities and logistical infrastructure.

    Officials examined whether the site could support sustained operations, including coordinating relief efforts, staging resources and assisting affected communities.

    The review also highlighted collaboration among the Army Reserve, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local partners, a relationship officials say is critical to effective disaster response in the region.

    If approved, the Saipan Reserve Center would serve as a central command location to help streamline recovery efforts and restore essential services across the islands.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 14:10
    Story ID: 563913
    Location: US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    Army leaders assess Saipan site for typhoon response hub
    Army leaders assess Saipan site for typhoon response hub
    Army leaders assess Saipan site for typhoon response hub

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