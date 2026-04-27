Courtesy Photo | Army leaders, including U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army leaders, including U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division and 9th Mission Support Command personnel, assess the Saipan Reserve Center on April 19, 2026, to determine its suitability as a forward tactical command post supporting Typhoon Sinlaku response operations in the Northern Mariana Islands. see less | View Image Page

Army leaders assess Saipan site for typhoon response hub Your browser does not support the audio element.

SAIPAN, Northern Mariana Islands—Senior U.S. Army and federal officials on April 19 assessed the Saipan Reserve Center as a potential forward command post to support ongoing response efforts following Typhoon Sinlaku.



Leaders from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Pacific Ocean Division and the Defense Coordinating Element–Pacific met with soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command to evaluate the facility’s capacity to serve as a tactical operations hub.



Typhoon Sinlaku recently caused widespread damage across the Northern Mariana Islands, prompting a coordinated response from federal, territorial, and local agencies.



Brig. Gen. Joseph Goetz, commander of the Pacific Ocean Division, and Deputy Defense Coordinating Official Mark Unpingco participated in the assessment, which included a technical inspection of the center’s power systems, communications capabilities and logistical infrastructure.



Officials examined whether the site could support sustained operations, including coordinating relief efforts, staging resources and assisting affected communities.



The review also highlighted collaboration among the Army Reserve, Federal Emergency Management Agency, and local partners, a relationship officials say is critical to effective disaster response in the region.



If approved, the Saipan Reserve Center would serve as a central command location to help streamline recovery efforts and restore essential services across the islands.