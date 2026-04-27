SPO NATION PILLAR MOVES ON TO COMMAND

Photo By Capt. Robert Wooldridge | INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Over the 310th ESC’s Headquarters & Headquarters Company’s last drill, the SPO section said goodbye to a pillar from within the section. Col. Jeffrey Jones has been the section's leader for almost two years and is moving on to his own Brigade command. see less | View Image Page

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command bid farewell to Col. Jeffrey Jones, Assistant Chief of Staff, Support Operations Officer at the Spc. Luke P. Frist Army Reserve Center in Indianapolis, Indiana, April 18, 2026.

Jones, who had been with the SPO for over one and a half years, is leaving 310th ESC to assume command of the 90th Sustainment Brigade in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Although Jones said in a recent interview that the 310th ESC’s sendoff was “humbling” and “much appreciated,” he spoke even more highly of the soldiers he worked with at the unit.

“The best part of working in the 310th ESC is the people,” said Jones. “It was a joy to work with the team that I had in the SPO. The leaders in the organization and SPO are top-notch. They all worked hard and led by example.”

Jones fostered trust among his soldiers and motivated them to achieve excellence. MSG Jason Vasquez, Support Operations, Transportation Noncommissioned Officer in Charge, 310th Expeditionary Sustainment Command said that he was impressed by Jones’ communication and interpersonal skills. “I was impressed by his communication with both his full-time staff and Troop Program Unit Soldiers, and by his ability to build interpersonal relationships within his team,” said Vasquez.

Jones said he wanted to be remembered at the 310th ESC for his compassion and for challenging others to be better. “I want to be remembered as someone who cared about my people and pushed them to become better versions of themselves,” said Jones.

Vasquez added that soldiers could learn from Jones to be fearless. “Don’t be afraid to take chances you’ve never taken,” said Vasquez. “Don’t ever wither away on an opportunity.”

Vasquez called Jones the heart of SPO. “All sections must function properly like a heartbeat for anything to work, but if those sections are not communicating, then the heart is going to miss a beat,” said Vasquez. “Col. Jones was that point to make sure the heartbeat was flowing in SPO.”

Finally, Jones expressed his gratitude to the 310th ESC. “I’m thankful for the opportunity that I was given to serve in this great organization,” Jones said. “The 310th will always hold a special place in my heart. I enjoyed being a part of it.”