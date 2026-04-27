From Drill to Duty: Soldiers Provide Critical Aid Outside Armory

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Jeremy Willman comforts a child after a vehicle accident in front of the armory in Wadesboro, N.C., February 26, 2026. Soldiers from Alpha Co, 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion, responded to the vehicle accident while waiting for emergency services to arrive on the scene. (courtesy photo by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Austin Adkins) see less | View Image Page

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Capt. Jeremy Willman comforts a child after a vehicle accident in front of...... read more read more

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WADESBORO, N.C. — Soldiers from Alpha Company, 236th Brigade Engineer Battalion, were first on the scene of a two-vehicle accident Feb. 26, 2026, in front of the Wadesboro National Guard Armory. What began as a routine Inactive Duty Training weekend quickly turned into an emergency response led by the Soldiers inside.

The accident, which involved two vehicles, including one driven by a grandmother, occurred just outside the armory entrance in Wadesboro. Unit members said they heard the impact and responded quickly.

“We ran outside, assessed the scene, got everyone out of the vehicles. We had half the unit out there,” said Sgt. 1st Class Austin Adkins, native of Peachland and resident of Laurel Hill.

Capt. Jeremy Willman, native of Clayton, began directing traffic and coordinating response as Soldiers secured the area. Road kits and flares were deployed while emergency medical services were contacted.

“We popped out the road kits, road flares, started directing traffic, called EMS,” Willman said.

According to Soldiers on scene, the driver expressed concern only for the children in the back seat. Willman shifted his attention to the rear of the vehicle, removing the first child, while Sgt. Joseph James, native of Charlotte and resident of Lexington, removed the second child.

Staff Sgt. Rahmon Adeshokan, native of Lagos, Nigeria, and Greensboro resident, assisted the grandmother from the vehicle, helping her safely exit. The unit used aid bags to render care and assess for injuries while others comforted family members.

“We really just tried to comfort the family, especially the kids…they were really scared,” Willman said.

As the situation stabilized, Adkins captured a photograph of Willman comforting one of the children, offering reassurance while emergency vehicles approached. The image shows Willman crouched at eye level with the child.

Sgt. 1st Class Brett Campa, native of Charlotte, Lexington resident, and a police officer with the town of Dallas, was also among the first to respond.

“Wearing two uniforms means being ready to serve anytime and anywhere whether on or off duty,” Campa said. “When the call for help comes, service always comes first.”