NC Guard and British Forces Conduct Joint UAS Training

Photo By 2nd Lt. Bridget Pittman-Blackwell | North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen participated in a joint unmanned aerial systems training exercise with the 101st Royal Regiment of Artillery in New London, NC, April 15, 2026. The training was part of a broader Patriot Training series aimed at increasing combat readiness and lethality. (U.S. Army photo by 2nd Lt. Bridget Pittman-Blackwell) see less | View Image Page

New London - North Carolina National Guard Soldiers and Airmen participated in a joint unmanned aerial systems training exercise with the 101st Royal Regiment of Artillery where the training was part of a broader Patriot Training series aimed at increasing combat readiness and lethality on April 15, 2026.

The event brought together service members from 5-113th Field Artillery, 1-119 Infantry Regiment, Bravo Company 3/20 Special Forces Group, 60th Troop Command, Medical Readiness Detachment, 118th Air Support Operations Squadron, Joint Forces Headquarters, and 449th Combat Aviation Brigade to build proficiency in reconnaissance, small unit tactics, decision-making, and unmanned systems integration. Throughout the week, participants trained in a joint, multinational environment designed to enhance interoperability and strengthen partnerships.

“This training is designed to build proficiency and confidence across formations,” said Master Sgt. Stephen Cook, Operations Noncommissioned Officer, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group. “A key component of the training is emphasizing integrating unmanned systems into operations”.

“Drones are very effective at both observing and then delivering effective munitions against the weapons system that we operate,” said Capt. Matt Murtagh, alpha battery commander, 5-113th Field Artillery. “Knowing how they work is how you learn to defeat them and countermeasures against them. The better you learn the system, the better you counteract that.”

Participants also applied the military decision-making process, incorporating real-time aerial intelligence into tactical planning. “This is about increasing lethality through better integration and faster decision-making,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Jerry Smith, Operations Warrant Officer, Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group.

The joint nature of the exercise allowed NC Guard Soldiers and Airmen to work closely with their British counterparts, sharing tactics, techniques, and procedures. The collaboration between the two groups reinforced the importance of multinational coordination in large-scale combat operations.

“It’s great to train with our nation’s friends and allies from the US,” said Staff Sgt. Nick Hyde, 101st Royal Regiment of Artillery. “Sharing ideas is really important and allows us to drill down on our own skills. It’s about what we bring as individuals, whether or not we’re junior and senior NCOs or officers…having that self awareness and doing it in a really kind of progressive way.”