National Guard Bureau Hosts Public Affairs Training Workshop, Enhancing Communication Readiness Across the Force

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck | Members of the National Guard Bureau Public Affairs Office conduct livestream operations during the virtual NGB-PA Public Affairs Training Workshop, in Arlington, Va., April 22, 2026. The PATW is an annual event which brings the Guard enterprise together and ensures that Public Affairs professionals have a platform to share best practices and get the most up to date information such as pending changes to the field. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Amber Peck) see less | View Image Page

The National Guard Bureau Public Affairs Office hosted its 2026 Public Affairs Training Workshop, April 20-22, a three-day virtual event bringing together more than 225 public affairs professionals from 52 states, territories, and the District of Columbia.

The workshop focused on strengthening strategic communication capabilities across the Guard, equipping participants with the tools and knowledge needed to effectively inform the public, support senior leaders, and respond during times of crisis.

“This workshop underscores the critical role public affairs professionals play in maintaining transparency and trust with the American people,” said Tracy O’Grady-Walsh, director of public affairs at the NGB. “Just like any other career field in the National Guard, our public affairs teammates must stay ready and agile, prepared to respond and provide support to missions across the globe, often times at a moment’s notice.”

Throughout the event, participants engaged in sessions designed to address the evolving demands of military communication. Key topics included crisis communications, social media best practices, interview techniques, and content editing and selection for publication.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steve Nordhaus, chief of the NGB, also spoke during the workshop and underscored the indispensable role of public affairs professionals in the Guard.

“Hats off to all of our public affairs teammates across the country,” he said. “You telling the Guard story gets after the most important thing that we have in our 435,000 strong National Guard: our Soldiers and Airmen.”

Telling the Guard story, shows both partners and adversaries alike just how strong and capable the National Guard is, Nordhaus added.

“I cannot thank you enough,” he said.

The workshop also provided important updates to both the Air and Army National Guard public affairs career fields, ensuring attendees are aligned with current policies, priorities, and professional development pathways.

“This year’s Public Affairs Training Workshop was extremely valuable,” said Army Sgt. 1st Class Ariana Shuemake, readiness noncommissioned officer with 153rd Public Affairs Detachment, West Virginia Army National Guard. “It not only reinforced core skills but also provided timely updates about how our career field is evolving. I’m walking away with a better idea of how to keep our Soldiers trained, prepared, and ready to support any mission.”

The workshop highlighted the importance of a coordinated and focused public affairs enterprise across the Guard, capable of supporting missions at home and abroad.

“In the National Guard, where our operations are highly visible, and often involves multiple states and agencies, the ability to respond quickly with accurate information and clear messaging is not just a luxury, it’s the mission,” said Army Maj. Micah Maxwell, a public affairs officer assigned to the NGB.

By bringing together a diverse group of over 225 professionals from the Guard’s public affairs community, the event fostered stronger connections and encouraged the exchange of best practices and lessons learned from across the field.