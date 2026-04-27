Space Launch Delta 45 Shatters 60-Year Record with Five Different Rocket Launches in April

Photo By Michael Frye | Space Launch Delta 45 (SLD 45) and the Eastern Range set a new record in April by supporting five different types of launch vehicles with orbital missions. This achievement surpasses the previous mark of four unique space launch vehicles established more than 60 years ago. The feat underscores the rapid evolution of space operations at America’s busiest spaceport and the diversity of the defense industrial base supporting space launch operations. (U.S. Space Force image by Michael Frye) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Frye | Space Launch Delta 45 (SLD 45) and the Eastern Range set a new record in April by...... read more read more

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION, Fla. -- Space Launch Delta 45 (SLD 45) and the Eastern Range set a new record in April by supporting five different types of launch vehicles with orbital missions. This achievement surpasses the previous mark of four unique space launch vehicles established more than 60 years ago. The feat underscores the rapid evolution of space operations at America’s busiest spaceport and the diversity of the defense industrial base supporting space launch operations.

Teams at SLD 45 managed an intense schedule throughout the month. They coordinated range safety, weather support and mission assurance for launches involving five distinct vehicles. Col. Brian L. Chatman, SLD 45 commander, said the Delta’s Airmen and Guardians delivered flawless execution under demanding conditions. “This record reflects the dedication of our entire team and the strength of our partnerships here on the Eastern Range,” he said. “We continue to set the pace for space by guaranteeing space access through precise coordination and innovation.”

Historical records from the SLD 45 Historical Services Office confirm the prior high-water mark stood at four unique orbital launch vehicles in a single calendar month. That record occurred twice: February 1965 and July 1966.

This record arrives more than 60 years after those 1960s benchmarks. Back then, engineers relied on expendable boosters adapted from military missiles. Preparation took weeks to months, and success rates remained modest. Vehicles flew once and fell into the ocean. Launch cadences stayed low because of complex ground systems and limited reusability. Human computers and manual tracking guided early missions. Safety protocols depended on basic radar and visual observations.

Technology has advanced dramatically since those early days. Modern rockets incorporate reusable components that return to Earth for rapid refurbishment. Automated systems and advanced sensors monitor every stage of flight in real time. Commercial partners bring streamlined manufacturing and faster turnaround times. Falcon 9 vehicles now launch, land and fly again within days. “From the expendable rockets of the 1960s to today’s reusable systems, the progress in launch technology over the last 60 years is remarkable,” Chatman said. These innovations allow SLD 45 to handle higher volumes while maintaining strict safety standards. The result is a spaceport that supports national security payloads alongside scientific and commercial missions with greater efficiency and reliability.

The Eastern Range, under the command of SLD 45, remains the world’s premier gateway to space. The Delta’s motto “Guarantee Space Access and Project Lethality for Our Nation” helps shape the framework that drives infrastructure upgrades, workforce training and partnerships that sustain America’s edge in space. “This milestone validates our efforts to modernize the range and expand partnerships so we can support even greater launch diversity in the years ahead,” Chatman said. The April record directly advances that plan by demonstrating the delta’s ability to manage diverse vehicles at unprecedented scale. Airmen and Guardians integrate commercial innovation with military precision to ensure every launch contributes to national objectives.

Yet records rarely stand for long. The Eastern Range already attracts more partners than ever before. SpaceX, United Launch Alliance, Blue Origin, Stoke, Relativity, and NASA continue to expand operations. Additional companies are working to establish future pads. Projections show launch demand could reach hundreds per year by the mid-2030s. SLD 45 teams are preparing for that growth through the Spaceport of the Future initiative. They are upgrading tracking systems, expanding range capabilities, and streamlining processes to accommodate rising activity.

As partners increase, Delta’s Airmen and Guardians will continue to stand ready to integrate new vehicles and support higher launch cadences. Their work guarantees space access for the nation while inspiring the next generation of space professionals.

The April milestone marks more than a numerical victory. It reflects six decades of progress from fragile, one-use rockets to a robust, resilient launch enterprise. As the United States approaches its 250th anniversary this year, SLD 45 and the Eastern Range continue to lead that transformation at America’s busiest spaceport, showcasing the innovation and strength that have defined the nation for two and a half centuries.