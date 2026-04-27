Wilmington Bids Farewell: Army Recruiting Commander Leaves Lasting Impact on Southeastern North Carolina

Photo By Twana Atkinson | Leadership of the Wilmington Recruiting Company changed hands during a relinquishment of command ceremony, as Cpt. Lance Arthur formally relinquished authority to Cpt. Alexis Ferguson, marking the next chapter for the unit responsible for Army recruiting operations across southeastern North Carolina. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Twana Atkinson | Leadership of the Wilmington Recruiting Company changed hands during a relinquishment...... read more read more

For IMMEDIATE RELEASE-

WILMINGTON, N.C. — Leadership of the Wilmington Recruiting Company changed hands during a relinquishment of command ceremony, as Cpt. Lance Arthur formally relinquished authority to Cpt. Alexis Ferguson, marking the next chapter for the unit responsible for Army recruiting operations across southeastern North Carolina.

A relinquishment of command is a time-honored military tradition deeply rooted in Army history .It serves as a formal ceremony to commemorate the departure of a commanding officer and the transfer of their authority.

While it is very similar to a "Change of Command" ceremony, there is one key distinction: in a relinquishment of command, the incoming commander has not yet arrived to take over the unit.

The ceremony, a longstanding Army tradition, symbolized the transfer of responsibility, authority and accountability from Arthur to Ferguson. Soldiers, family members and community partners gathered to recognize Arthur’s service and welcome Ferguson as the company’s new acting commander.

Arthur relinquished command after leading the Wilmington Recruiting Company through a period focused on mission accomplishment, community engagement and developing future Soldiers. Under his leadership, the company strengthened its presence across local schools and communities while supporting the Army’s recruiting mission.

“He built a strong understanding of the mission and the environment. This specific company has a broad and diverse area of operations across eastern North Carolina and excellence here requires focus, structure discipline and execution,” said Ltc. Vincent Burlazzi.

Ferguson assumes command with a commitment to building on that foundation, emphasizing teamwork, readiness and continued outreach across the region.

I had the opportunity to watch this command up close. He approached the mission both analytically; both systems aligned his environment and ensured his team understood what right looked like,’ said Burlazzi.

Arthur received a WWII compass from the battalion commander as a going away gift that symbolizes the kind of leadership that endures; leaders who operate in certain environments and rely on discipline and fundamentals and move forward without perfect information.

“I will leave with memories that I will always treasure and friends that will last a lifetime. Lead the pack, Pitbull Six signing out,” said Arthur.

“I am proud to be part of the team and look forward to working with our recruiters who represent the very best of our Army,” Ferguson said. “Together, we will continue to connect with our communities and inspire the next generation to serve.”

The Wilmington Recruiting Company, part of the U.S. Army Recruiting Command, is responsible for recruiting operations across multiple counties in southeastern North Carolina. Its Soldiers engage with schools, community organizations and local leaders to inform and mentor individuals interested in Army service.

The relinquishment of command reflects the Army’s commitment to disciplined leadership transitions, ensuring continuity of mission and care for Soldiers and their families.