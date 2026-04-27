JIATF-401 Marketplace Strengthens Allies’ Defense Against Drone Threats

Photo By Sgt. Addison Shinn | U.S. Soldiers with 2d Squadron, 2d Cavalry Regiment, build a ground control station for electronic warfare at Vilseck, Germany, April 15, 2026. Soldiers worked alongside vendors to test new counter-unmanned aerial system (cUAS) technology for an upcoming exercise in Lithuania, Project Flytrap 5.0. Drones such as the Bumblebee and Purpose-Built Attritable Systems were used to test the new technology. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Addison Shinn) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. - To expand access to counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities, the U.S. Secretary of the Army and Romania’s Minister of National Defense signed an agreement this week enabling Romania to procure C-UAS technologies through the Joint Interagency Task Force 401 (JIATF-401) marketplace.

The effort reflects the Department of the Army’s broader initiative to expand partner nation access to critical capabilities and reinforces JIATF-401’s role in supporting that vision. As the organization leading the Department of War’s efforts to rapidly field C-UAS systems, JIATF-401 is helping align allies and partners around a shared approach to countering the prolific and rapidly evolving threat of drones.

C-UAS represents a challenge faced across the joint force and interagency as well as among allies and partners. The marketplace connects a wide range of capabilities with a growing set of users who require scalable, effective solutions that are interoperable.

“This initiative demonstrates how we can extend access to proven capabilities beyond the Department of War while maintaining alignment with our allies and partners,” said Army Maj. Matt Mellor, lead acquisitions specialist for JIATF-401. “Expanding the marketplace to include Romania is a critical step in strengthening the broader C-UAS ecosystem.”

The agreement builds on recent efforts with key allies, including the United Kingdom, to improve interoperability and accelerate capability delivery. Together, these efforts signal a broader shift toward a more integrated and accessible C-UAS enterprise across coalition partners. The move demonstrates measurable progress towards the Army Secretary’s goal of expanding marketplace access to 25 partner nations by the end of this summer.

JIATF-401 leaders emphasized that expanding access to the marketplace will enable partners to procure top-tier counter-drone technologies and shape the future of the C-UAS industrial base.

“We are expanding the market for counter-UAS,” said Brig. Gen. Matt Ross, director of JIATF-401. “This is not just about the most exquisite systems. It’s about a range of capabilities that can meet the needs of different users from the tactical edge to critical infrastructure protection in our homeland and for our allies and partners. As the market grows, the C-UAS industry must be positioned to scale their production and meet the needs of this broadening customer base.”

By broadening participation and reinforcing common approaches, JIATF-401 is leading the Department of War and interagency efforts to create a more scalable, interoperable, and resilient layered defense against adversary drones.