Fort Drum celebrates the strength, spirit of military children

Photo By Michael Strasser | Month of the Military Child activities concluded April 28, 2026, with a Dandelion Dash, hosted by Fort Drum CYS Sports and Fitness. Children participated in a run around the sports field – just shy of a mile – for prizes. Cristiano LeBlanc, 7, finished first among all runners with a time of 6:16. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Michael Strasser | Month of the Military Child activities concluded April 28, 2026, with a Dandelion...... read more read more

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 29, 2026) -- Fort Drum has more than 7,700 reasons to celebrate Month of the Military Child (MOMC).

This number represents the children of the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum community, all of whom were honored during MOMC activities throughout April.

“Celebrating the Month of the Military Child is important to us, as it honors the unique sacrifices our young children endure, the challenges they face, the many moves they take, and the separations they experience,” said Terri Spencer, Fort Drum Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s acting Child and Youth Services coordinator. “As a community, we support them and celebrate their resiliency and ability to overcome obstacles.”

Organizations across post held events to support MOMC, including:

A MOMC and Earth Day Celebration at the Crescent Woods Community Center, hosted by Mountain Community Homes.

A MOMC Carnival at the CYS Youth Center for children in grades 6 through 12.

A Dandelion Dash, hosted by Fort Drum CYS Sports and Fitness, where children participated in a run around the sports field – just shy of a mile – for prizes. Cristiano LeBlanc, 7, finished first among all runners with a time of 6:16.

Young Lives, Big Stories Contest – Children could submit artwork, video, photography, poem, essay or spoken word describing what it means to be a military child or youth.

On April 14, Christopher Zimmer Sr., deputy to the garrison commander, spoke with a group of children at the School Age Center during the MOMC proclamation signing. He started explaining why the Fort Drum community observes MOMC, when one little girl raised her hand and said:

“In the winter, I’m going to be moving to Fort Polk.”

Zimmer said her remark perfectly illustrates why military children are so special. “It’s exciting, right? You get to move with your family to other places and experience all kinds of things – you see different things and meet different people,” he said. “That makes you resilient. That means you can move and adapt to new environments and become positive members in any community you are in. And that’s a special skill.”

Zimmer said that MOMC is a way for people to thank children for their service, just as they do for Soldiers.

“We recognize you this month, to appreciate who you are and everything that makes you special,” he said.

The Fort Drum USO Center staff and volunteers hosted a Purple Up Day on April 15, with crafts and special treats for kids, and an Ice Cream Social on April 17, where attendees could douse their sundaes with sprinkles and syrups.

“April is not only a month to be aware of what the military child is sacrificing, it is a time to say and show thanks and let them know how much they are loved and appreciated,” said Lorena Currea, Fort Drum USO senior operations specialist. “Military kids don’t choose this life, but they embrace it with strength beyond their years. They are strong, resilient and beautifully adaptable.”

Currea said the USO Center might be known for supporting Soldiers, but that it offers a familiar and comfortable environment for military children as well.

“The USO has always been a place where Soldiers can spend time with their families, but the recent renovations to the center have only opened it up more to supporting family time,” she said. “Our new gaming center brings families together for a friendly competition. We have a kids’ area for smaller children, and it gives parents room to relax on a rocking chair while they see their children playing with toys. We even have a ‘Nex playground’ where kids can stay active with motion-controlled games on a TV – it’s pretty fun.”

Families were invited to stop by the McEwen Library, which was decorated with a MOMC theme, for a free goodie bag throughout the month. Children could also contribute to wall decorations by drawing a picture and describing what makes military children special.

One young artist wrote: “We get to travel around the world and make new friends.” Walter, a kindergarten student, wrote: “I can do Pokemon anywhere I go,” and Cali, a first grader, said: “I like being a military kid because mama fights the bad guys.”

Established in April 1986, the Month of the Military Child recognizes the immense contributions that over 1.6 million children provide worldwide.

“It means celebrating the special lives of our children,” Spencer said. “Applauding them and showing them that there is a whole community standing beside them to ensure they get through the hard days and here to celebrate the good ones.”

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