Public Health Command Europe Offers Guidance for PCSing with Pets

Kaiserslautern, Germany — A permanent change of station (PCS) is stressful enough, but moving with your pet can add a whole new layer of anxiety if you aren't prepared. To make the transition as smooth as possible for you and your furry companions, Public Health Command Europe's veterinary services has shared some essential advice.

The most important step is starting early.

"As soon as you know your travel details, contact your local Veterinary Treatment Facility to assist with your upcoming pet travel process," said Sgt. Danielle Peoples, an animal care specialist and non-commissioned officer in charge at Veterinary Medical Center Europe.

She noted that some countries, such as Japan, Korea, or the United Kingdom, have specific import requirements that can take over six months to prepare. Before beginning the process, ensure your pets are registered with your local VTF and have an active veterinarian-client-patient relationship so their medical records are current. While exact documentation varies by destination, you will generally need to secure the following:

Rabies Vaccination: Proof of an up-to-date vaccine is mandatory. This can be a rabies certificate issued by an on-base VTF or an official European Union Pet Passport from a licensed off-base veterinarian. Note: Pets must be at least 12 weeks old to receive the vaccine. If it is their first rabies shot, they must wait 21 to 30 days before traveling, depending on the vaccine label and destination country.

Proof of an up-to-date vaccine is mandatory. This can be a rabies certificate issued by an on-base VTF or an official European Union Pet Passport from a licensed off-base veterinarian. Note: Pets must be at least 12 weeks old to receive the vaccine. If it is their first rabies shot, they must wait 21 to 30 days before traveling, depending on the vaccine label and destination country. Microchip: Your pet must be microchipped with an ISO-compatible brand.

Your pet must be microchipped with an ISO-compatible brand. Health Certificate: Foreign countries and many U.S. states require a health certificate issued within 10 days of arrival. These can be issued by an on- or off-post veterinarian. If traveling back to the U.S., the certificate must be legible, accurate, complete, and in English.

Foreign countries and many U.S. states require a health certificate issued within 10 days of arrival. These can be issued by an on- or off-post veterinarian. If traveling back to the U.S., the certificate must be legible, accurate, complete, and in English. CDC Dog Import Form: Dogs traveling to the U.S. must have this form completed prior to travel and must be at least six months old at the time of entry.

Dogs traveling to the U.S. must have this form completed prior to travel and must be at least six months old at the time of entry. Acclimation Certificate: Airlines may require a veterinarian-issued acclimation statement for flight. Pet owners should confirm this requirement directly with their airline.

Because summer is peak PCS season, on-post veterinary clinics book up quickly. "I recommend making your appointment well in advance to ensure your pet can be seen at the appropriate time," Peoples advised.

Preparing for Travel Logistics Beyond medical clearance, your method of travel may dictate additional rules. Always check directly with your airline or shipping carrier to confirm their specific pet policies. As a proactive measure, crate train your pets early and keep airline-approved crates ready in the event of an emergency PCS or non-combatant evacuation operation (NEO).

Ultimately, it is the pet owner's responsibility to ensure their animal meets all requirements for the destination country. Failing to do so can cause significant difficulties and delays upon arrival.

Additional Resources For more information and country-specific requirements, regularly check the USDA APHIS pet travel website or visit the https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fph.health.mil%2Ftopics%2Fvetservices%2Fpets%2FPages%2Fdefault.aspx. If you have any questions or concerns about the process, please contact your local VTF for assistance.