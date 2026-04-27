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    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point “Takes a Stand” during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2026

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point “Takes a Stand” during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2026

    Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff serving aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point...... read more read more

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    Staff serving aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point observed Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month throughout April, 2026 with a series of events, education and an interactive display.

    This year’s theme, “STEP FORWARD: Prevent. Report. Advocate,” served as a call-to-action for staff members at the facility to reinforce that a command climate of respect and dignity is critical to mission readiness.

    Throughout the month, staff were invited to participate in the “Take a Stand” interactive display organized by Navy Lt. Kabresha Smith. Staff members and visitors could paint their hand with teal paint and leave their handprint upon the poster, reaffirming their commitment to fighting sexual assault within their team, community and U.S. Navy.

    Staff concluded the month by wearing teal and denim on Wednesday, April 29 in honor of “Denim Day [https://denimday.org/why-denim],” serving as a sign of their commitment to carry what they learned during the month throughout the year.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 08:33
    Story ID: 563874
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point “Takes a Stand” during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2026, by Thomas Cieslak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point “Takes a Stand” during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2026
    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point “Takes a Stand” during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2026

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