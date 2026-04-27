Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point “Takes a Stand” during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month 2026

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Staff serving aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point observed Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month during April, 2026 through command-wide education, participation in “Demin Day” and an interactive display in the facility’s main lobby. see less | View Image Page

Staff serving aboard Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point observed Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month throughout April, 2026 with a series of events, education and an interactive display.

This year’s theme, “STEP FORWARD: Prevent. Report. Advocate,” served as a call-to-action for staff members at the facility to reinforce that a command climate of respect and dignity is critical to mission readiness.

Throughout the month, staff were invited to participate in the “Take a Stand” interactive display organized by Navy Lt. Kabresha Smith. Staff members and visitors could paint their hand with teal paint and leave their handprint upon the poster, reaffirming their commitment to fighting sexual assault within their team, community and U.S. Navy.

Staff concluded the month by wearing teal and denim on Wednesday, April 29 in honor of “Denim Day [https://denimday.org/why-denim],” serving as a sign of their commitment to carry what they learned during the month throughout the year.