CFACC visits deployed forces

Photo By Senior Airman Jonah Bliss | U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek France, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) commander, speaks with deployed personnel at a base in the Middle East, April 15, 2026. The visit allowed the commander to get a firsthand look at the operational posture, day-to-day challenges, and thank Airmen for their focus and warrior spirit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jonah Bliss) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY -- U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Derek C. France, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central)commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Joshua J. Wiener, AFCENT command chief, recently concludeda multi-day tour of AFCENT units across the CENTCOM AOR to assess force readiness and personally engage with the Airmen serving in the Arena.

The visit allowed the commander to get a firsthand look at the operational posture, day-to-day challenges, and thank Airmen for their focus and warrior spirit. During his engagements, Lt. Gen. France recognized the historic nature of the efforts being executed and acknowledged the personal sacrifices being made by Airmen and their families.

"I've had the privilege of looking these incredible Airmen in the eye and telling them how proud, yet humbled, I am to serve alongside them," France said. "Their unwavering fighting spirit and professionalism is inspiring. Their resilience under pressure is a testament to their training, their character, and their commitment to the mission and to each other."

Within AFCENT, President Theodore Roosevelt’s ‘Man in the Arena’ passage is a leadership maxim, the themes of daring greatly and commitment to a worthy cause are tightly aligned into the vision and direction of the command.

“These Airmen are writing history at a time of consequence of the Arena,” France said. “The deeds and duty of these Airmen, are creating important results and continue our heritage and legacy for others to follow.” The journey also spurred reflection on the ultimate sacrifices made by AFCENT Airmen. The general made it a point to address the loss of the crew of Zeus 95 which occurred on March 12thand resulted in the loss of six Airmen.

"We are a family, and we feel the loss of our fallen teammates to our core," France said. "The crew of Zeus 95 made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our nation. Their bravery, and the bravery of their families, will never be forgotten. Their memory continues to guide us and motivate our efforts. We will honor their memory by remaining steadfast in our mission."

Lt. Gen. France's visit reinforces AFCENT's commitment to its teammates and the collective security of the region. The commandremainspostured to meet securityobjectivesand stands ready to respond whenrequired. “It isclear the opponent seeks to break the will of ourAirmenand blunt the impact of airpower in this fight,” France said. “Based on my interactions and candid conversations—ourAirmenare unyielding. Theyremainfocused, ready, anddetermined to meet this moment.”