Ishigaki Fair strengthens III MEF partnership with local community

Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana | An Ishigaki local visits a booth about emergency medicine during the Ishigaki Fair at...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana | An Ishigaki local visits a booth about emergency medicine during the Ishigaki Fair at the Ishigaki City Hall, Ishigaki, Japan, April 26, 2026. The Marines and Sailors attended the fair to demonstrate our ability to support and integrate with local civilian and bilateral partner capabilities during contingency operations and demonstrate assurance and value of III Marine Expeditionary Force partnership to local communities. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Rodriguez Pastrana) see less | View Image Page

ISHIGAKI City Hall, Okinawa, Japan — Marines and Sailors with III Marine Expeditionary Force participated in the Ishigaki Fair at Ishigaki City Hall, April 26, 2026, to strengthen relationships with residents and highlight the value of bilateral cooperation during contingency operations.

Throughout the fair, Marines and Sailors engaged with attendees by serving food, discussing emergency medicine, and demonstrating lifesaving procedures. Navy hospital corpsmen and medical personnel from 3rd Medical Battalion presented a booth focused on emergency care, giving residents an opportunity to learn how military medical capabilities can support civilian response efforts during emergencies. Marines also interacted with attendees at civil affairs and logistics booths, explaining how those capabilities help coordinate support with local partners.

Service members from 3rd Marine Logistics Group and Headquarters, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, showcased how the U.S. Marine Corps can integrate with civilian and bilateral partners in a crisis. At one booth, Marines demonstrated a Lulzbot Workhorse 3D printer, showing how expeditionary technology can help produce parts and support operations in harsh environments. Other Marines and Sailors explained civil affairs capabilities, emergency response coordination, and practical support functions that may be used during disaster preparedness and relief operations.

The event also featured direct interaction with Ishigaki community leaders and residents, including remarks by Ishigaki Mayor Yoshitaka Nakayama during the opening and closing ceremonies. By attending the fair and speaking with residents, III MEF personnel demonstrated reassurance, presence, and commitment to building trust with the community.

III MEF’s participation reflected its ability to support local civilians in an emergency through medical, logistical, and communication capabilities. Its forward deployed posture in the region allows Marines and Sailors to respond quickly, coordinate with local authorities, and bring support to remote island communities. Combined with training and cooperation with Japanese partners, those capabilities make III MEF uniquely positioned to assist during contingency operations.

The Ishigaki Fair demonstrated III MEF’s ability to support and integrate with local civilian and bilateral partner capabilities while reinforcing the value of the command’s partnership to the Ishigaki community.