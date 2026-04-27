Top Indo-Pacific K9 warriors united for elite military working dog competition

Photo By Sgt. Martin Nalls | U.S. Army Pfc. Ian Valadolid, assigned to the 94th Military Police Battalion, Combined Military Working Dog Detachment-Korea, performs K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care on a training aid during the Combined Military Working Dog Competition 2026 at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, April 23, 2026. The event allows competitors to demonstrate competencies in real-world war-fighting scenarios, combining advanced tactics and life-saving procedures, while reinforcing the overall readiness of joint and combined military working dog teams across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Martin Nalls) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Martin Nalls | U.S. Army Pfc. Ian Valadolid, assigned to the 94th Military Police Battalion, Combined...... read more read more

The Combined Military Working Dog Detachment-Korea (CMWDD-K) hosted the annual Combined Joint Military Working Dog Competition from April 20-24, 2026. This premier event, hosted by the largest and finest combined MWD detachment in the Indo-Pacific, directly supported the Eighth Army's modernization and alliance-building strategy by fostering tactical interoperability among strategic partners and showcasing the advanced capabilities of these critical warfighting assets.

This year's competition featured an expanded roster of participants, including U.S. Army MWD units from across the Korean Peninsula, Republic of Korea (ROK) Army and Special Forces units, U.S. Air Force teams from Kunsan Air Bases, a U.S. Navy unit from Japan, the ROK Army Military Working Dog Training Center, ROK Air Force Police, and Korea National Police units, including their Special Operations Units.

The five-day event was designed to test the dogs and handlers in realistic scenarios that enhanced readiness and lethality, including Obedience and Controlled Aggression, Hardest Hitting Dog Competition, Odor Recognition with Distractors, Scenario-Based Detection and Route Clearance, and K9 Tactical Combat Casualty Care (K9TCCC).

"This competition sharpened the lethality, readiness, and interoperability of our joint and combined MWD teams. It was a direct reflection of our commitment to strengthening alliances and enhancing our collective defense posture in the Indo-Pacific," said Staff Sgt. Joseph Tucci, Operations NCO, CMWDD-K. "Growing year by year, this event has evolved beyond a competition into a center of excellence for sharing knowledge and advancing the capabilities of these decisive, essential assets."

The competition concluded with an awards ceremony on April 24, recognizing the top-performing canine team and reinforcing the expertise and bonds between all participants.

About CMWDD-K: As the second combined military working dog unit in the U.S. Army and the largest in the Indo-Pacific, CMWDD-K is at the forefront of MWD modernization and combined-joint operations. Its finest facilities, recognized as one of the best kennels in the Army, serve as a hub for training and interoperability, providing certified Military Working Dog teams to ensure mission success across the Indo-Pacific.