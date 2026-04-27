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    USARPAC Hosts Inaugural International Best Squad Competition

    PLFTRC New Zealand Team Graphic

    Photo By Spc. Justin Hicks | The Soldiers representing the New Zealand Army in U.S. Army Pacific's Pacific Land...... read more read more

    FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Story by Staff Sgt. Jared Simmons 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Fort Shafter, Hawaii— U.S. Army Pacific (USARPAC) is hosting the inaugural Pacific Land Forces Team Readiness Challenge (PLFTRC), an international best squad competition bringing together elite teams from across the Indo-Pacific and beyond. The event will take place on Oahu, Hawaii, with reception, staging, onward movement, and integration scheduled for April 27–30, followed by the competition from May 1–6.

    Participating nations include Malaysia, the Philippines, Fiji, Mongolia, New Zealand, Canada, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Each country has fielded a squad to compete in a series of physically and mentally demanding events designed to test readiness, teamwork, and interoperability.

    The PLFTRC marks a new era of cooperation and partnership among land forces in the region. The competition aims to sharpen skills, forge unbreakable bonds, and set the standard for excellence among participating Soldiers. By working together, partner nations enhance joint capabilities and deepen enduring relationships, ensuring a secure and stable Indo-Pacific.

    "The upcoming PLFTRC is about more than just navigating the jungle or hitting targets under stress,” said Command Sgt. Major Jason Schmidt, the USARPAC senior-enlisted leader. “It's about forging human interoperability that makes our combined forces the most lethal elements in the world.”

    This event pioneers a scalable and effective model for enhancing joint readiness and partner capacity in the Pacific. USARPAC’s investment in the Partner Enlisted Leader Professional Development Strategy yields tangible results in interoperability, lethality, and alliance cohesion.

    Throughout the week, squads will face a variety of challenges, including marksmanship, physical fitness, tactical problem-solving, and team-based tasks. The competition will also feature opportunities for cultural exchange, further strengthening the bonds between participating nations.

    “When you see noncommissioned officers and Soldiers from nine different nations sweating, shooting, and problem-solving together, you are watching them build an unbreakable foundation of trust,” Schmidt said. “That trust is exactly what deters our adversaries and keeps the Indo-Pacific free and open."

    The PLFTRC is a testament to the collective resolve of the region’s premier land forces. Unified, interoperable, and lethal, these professional warfighters stand ready to defend a free and open Indo-Pacific.

    For updates, go to http://www.usarpac.army.mil or follow U.S. Army Pacific on Facebook, Instagram, or X.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 01:55
    Story ID: 563852
    Location: FORT SHAFTER, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USARPAC Hosts Inaugural International Best Squad Competition, by SSG Jared Simmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    PLFTRC New Zealand Team Graphic
    PLFTRC United States Team Graphic
    PLFTRC Mongolia Team Photo
    PLFTRC United Kingdom Team Photo
    PLFTRC Philippines Team Photo
    PLFTRC Singapore Team Photo
    PLFTRC Malaysia Team Photo
    PLFTRC Canada Team Photo
    PLFTRC Fiji Team Photo

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