Balikatan 2026: Army Divers Conduct Pier Survey to Support Indo-Pacific Readiness

Photo By Sgt. Rayonne Bissant | A U.S. Army diver assigned to the 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade, concludes the initial pier survey dive in preparation for Exercise Balikatan 2026 at Dingalan Bay, Philippines, April 18, 2026. Pier surveys determine the condition of underwater structures and obstructions to assess whether cargo can be unloaded directly onto a beach rather than a pier. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Rayonne Bissant) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Rayonne Bissant | A U.S. Army diver assigned to the 569th Dive Detachment, 130th Engineer Brigade,...... read more read more

DINGALAN BAY, Philippines — Divers from the 569th Engineer Dive Detachment, 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command conducted a pier survey during the 41st iteration of Exercise Balikatan 2026, assessing damage to a typhoon-struck pier infrastructure to support U.S. and Philippine mobility and sustainment operations in the Indo-Pacific at Dingalan Bay, Philippines, April 18.

Beneath the surface of Dingalan Bay, visibility is restricted, and underwater conditions fluctuate rapidly with the currents. Divers from the 569th Engineer Dive Detachment navigated methodically along the pier structure, surveying the damage caused by Super Typhoon Uwan in November 2025. The team’s technical assessments helped determine the feasibility of restoring port facilities and supported future operations to enhance U.S. and Philippine military capabilities in multi-domain training events.

Using bathymetric surveys and a specialized sonar system, divers generated three-dimensional, geo-referenced imagery of the seafloor. This technology enabled the team to identify structural damage, submerged debris, and potential navigational hazards.

“Divers from the 569th Engineer Dive Detachment are assessing water conditions to determine if it's safe to inspect the pier, and we were successful in conducting a hydrographic survey, which provides clear underwater sonar images of the pier pilings and any obstructions on the bottom,” said Staff Sgt. Joseph Harper, team member of the 569th Engineer Dive Detachment.

The findings from the survey will inform stakeholders in the annual exercise whether vessels can safely dock and offload equipment, a key component in restoring access to the port. Assessing port capacity ensures U.S. and Philippine units can operate effectively in the region, while maintaining proficiency in tactics, techniques, and procedures to prevent potential security challenges and maintain a high state of readiness.

“Assessing the pier is the first step toward restoring waterborne transport and roll-on-roll-off operations," said Harper. "This initial survey sets the stage for future diving operations, including in-person underwater inspections, which are necessary to begin rebuilding the pier.”

Both above and below the waterline, the operation was conducted alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines, with both nations’ forces collaborating effectively to assess the site and exchange expertise throughout the process. The survey fulfilled its objective to evaluate critical infrastructure and strengthen coordination between the partner units in a shared operational environment.

Exercise Balikatan 2026 provides a platform for U.S. and Philippine forces to train together while conducting real-world assessments. By working side-by-side in rapidly changing conditions, such as those encountered during port surveys, both forces refined their skills. Balikatan is a longstanding annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military that represents the strength of our alliance, improves our capable combined force, and demonstrates our commitment to regional peace and prosperity.