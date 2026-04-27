Wings of Blue cadet honors Peruvian roots, inspires at 2026 airshow

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz | Pablo Lopez-Maheras, a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet and Wings of Blue member, prepares for a demonstration during the Peru Airshow at Las Palmas Air Base, Peru, April 26, 2026. Lopez-Maheras, a first-generation American with family ties to Lima, Peru, grew up visiting the country and maintains close connections with relatives there. His participation represents his commitment to training and continued development in military service and aviation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Lauren Diaz | Pablo Lopez-Maheras, a U.S. Air Force Academy cadet and Wings of Blue member, prepares...... read more read more

LIMA, Peru — For Pablo Lopez-Maheras, Peru has never just been a place on a map. It’s family, memories and the foundation of who he has become.

“Family is the first thing that comes to mind when I think of Peru,” Lopez-Maheras said.

A first-generation American with a father from Lima, Peru, and a mother from the United States, Lopez-Maheras grew up speaking Spanish at home and traveling to Peru every few years to connect with relatives. Those visits, spent with grandparents, cousins and extended family, left a lasting impression that continues to shape him today.

“I think [my culture] has impacted me as a person,” he said. “My dad put a huge emphasis on family. Peruvians and Latinos in general are big on family; we all have a super close relationship. This has shaped how I am as a teammate. I try to spend time with them [his team], building trust and relationships.”

That foundation is something his family recognized early on.

“He set himself on this path in early middle school,” said his mother, Amy J. Maheras-Lopez. “Because of his dedication and his interest in the Air Force Academy, I knew that was what he wanted to pursue.”

Now a third-year cadet at the United States Air Force Academy and a member of the Wings of Blue parachute team, Lopez-Maheras returned to Peru in a new role, one that brings his journey full circle.

His path, however, was not without challenges.

After being denied admission to the Academy out of high school, Lopez-Maheras attended Colorado State University and joined the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps before reapplying and earning acceptance in 2023. He also faced setbacks within the Wings of Blue program, completing the basic parachuting course twice before making the team.

“I’ve had a lot of second chances that have worked out nicely,” he said. “When I got that [rejection] letter from the Academy, I sat down and asked myself, ‘What do I need to fix?’ … It made me big on second chances.”

His mother remembers that time in his life clearly.

“It was a huge blow to not be accepted into the Academy his freshman year,” she said. “I am so proud of his determination to succeed. He pushed through a year at Colorado State University, reapplied and was accepted.”

Those experiences now shape how Lopez-Maheras approaches both leadership and teamwork.

“Being a hard worker and creating opportunities for others, and having that pay-it-forward mentality is something I carry every day,” he said. “It’s the little things, like helping each other pack parachutes faster or get more practice in.”

His father said that his commitment has been evident throughout his journey. “He had this dream for so long, and seeing it become reality has been beyond our wildest expectations,” his father said. “He feels so fulfilled at the Academy and loves sharing and inspiring young people.”

At the Academy, Lopez-Maheras found his place on the Wings of Blue parachute team, where he now serves as an instructor, helping train the next generation of cadets.

“Last year, being an instructor, it was by far the most rewarding part of being on the team,” he said.

While parachuting is often associated with adrenaline and intensity, Lopez-Maheras describes something different.

“It is the most peaceful feeling in the world,” he said. “We do stuff that is super exhilarating, but when I’m doing a solo jump, I just feel so relaxed and at peace.” That perspective is grounded in what he calls his “why.”

“My ‘why’ is wanting to help people,” he said. “If I’m able to do something, I’m going to try to. Being in the military makes me push myself.”

As he prepared to perform in front of the Peruvian crowd, the moment carried added meaning.

“Having my family in the crowd meant everything,” Lopez-Maheras said. “They’ve seen my journey from the beginning, so to have them here, it makes this feel real in a completely different way.”

For his family, the event drew an overwhelming response.

His father explained, “The show has been all over the news and trending on social media.”

“It is beyond words to express how happy and proud we are of him,” his father said. “We see so many young people being inspired by them.”

That inspiration is exactly what Lopez-Maheras hopes others take away.

“I hope people here in Peru see that this kind of path is possible,” he said. “No matter where you start, you can pursue something bigger than yourself.”

“If a kid out there is watching and thinks this isn’t possible, I’d tell them it is,” he added. “You might face setbacks, I definitely did, but that doesn’t mean the door is closed.”

For Lopez-Maheras, the moment is about more than a single jump or a single show. It’s about the journey, the people who supported him along the way and the possibility it represents for others watching from the ground.

“I hope this show represents more than just my story,” he said. “It’s about family, opportunity and showing what can happen when people invest in you and you keep pushing forward.”