Capt. Capt. Constance L. Solina Takes Command of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC)

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando | Capt. Constance L. Solina salutes during the change of command ceremony in which she relieved Capt. Dean E. Allen as Commanding Officer of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), at the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum, Port Hueneme, Calif., April 16, 2026. NAVFAC EXWC, headquartered at Naval Base Ventura County, California, is a command of more than 1,200 federal civilian employees, contractors, and military personnel providing research, development, test, and evaluation, and in-service engineering to deliver specialized facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter, specifically focusing on the Expeditionary, Oceans, and Shore Technical Domains. (Navy photo by Lisa Ferdinando) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Chief Petty Officer Lisa Ferdinando | Capt. Constance L. Solina salutes during the change of command ceremony in which she...... read more read more

PORT HUENEME, Calif. — Capt. Constance L. Solina took command of Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC), during a change of command ceremony at the U.S. Navy Seabee Museum, April 16, 2026.

Rear Adm. Omarr E. Tobias, commander of NAVFAC Pacific, presided over the ceremony, welcoming Solina to the helm and thanking Capt. Dean E. Allen for his exceptional service in advancing Fleet and warfighter capabilities.

“Today’s change of command is between two phenomenal officers who have demonstrated the Navy’s core values throughout their entire careers. Both are proven seasoned leaders with track records of remarkable success,” Tobias said.

Solina, who has been the NAVFAC EXWC executive officer for the past eight months, previously commanded Naval Construction Group TWO in Gulfport, Mississippi.

As the NAVFAC EXWC executive officer, she has been deeply involved in every facet of EXWC’s operations, helping drive the very success being celebrated today, Tobias said.

“Her transition to command ensures a continuity of that excellence and momentum. She’s the right officer to take the helm,” the admiral remarked.

Solina said the warfare center will continue to evolve as it takes on exciting changes and opportunities and delivers exceptional solutions for the Fleet and warfighter.

“We will meet these challenges by empowering every one of you to accelerate, innovate, and anticipate where we need to be,” she said.

“Collectively, we need to ‘level up’ with speed and agility. We have the talent; now we just need to unleash it,” she said, adding, “My goal is to remove any barriers that might be holding you back from being the best versions of yourselves.”

Allen, who served as NAVFAC EXWC commanding officer since July 2024, led a culture of excellence and delivered unprecedented support to the Fleet and warfighter, applying strategic foresight under the command philosophy of Anticipate, Innovate, and Accelerate, Tobias said.

“Dean’s leadership has turned vision into tangible results,” Tobias said. “The work you have achieved with you and your team is a testament to your professionalism, engagement, and impressive leadership.”

It has been the honor of a lifetime, Allen said, to lead NAVFAC EXWC, noting the exceptional expertise of the command that boasts hundreds of programs in which NAVFAC EXWC is the technical lead and often the only command in the Navy or entire U.S. government that has that expertise.

“You are the cradle of innovation. Your unique programs, authorities, agility, relationships, and expertise have enabled the warfighters at sea and ashore,” Allen said.

“The day I took command I set priorities to expedite the delivery of our capabilities, embrace performance-based process improvement, and practice unambiguous communications with our partners,” he said, adding, “Over the last 21 months, you’ve done all that and more.”

Established in 2012, NAVFAC EXWC, headquartered at Naval Base Ventura County, California, is a command of more than 1,200 federal civilian employees, contractors, and military personnel providing research, development, test, and evaluation, and in-service engineering to deliver specialized facility and expeditionary solutions to the warfighter.

NAVFAC’s only warfare center, the command provides technology and unique, agile solutions for the warfighter that specifically focus on Expeditionary, Oceans, and Shore needs.

Solina, a native of McLean, Virginia, is dual qualified as a Seabee Combat Warfare Officer and a Surface Warfare Officer, registered as a Professional Engineer in the state of Virginia, member of the Defense Acquisition Corps and a 2017 Purdue Civil Engineering Alumni Achievement Award winner.

Her personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Superior Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal with (4) gold stars, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with (4) gold stars, and Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with (3) gold stars.

Learn more about Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC): https://exwc.navfac.navy.mil

Click here for Capt. Solina’s bio: https://exwc.navfac.navy.mil/Home/Bio-Detail/Article/2951970/captain-constance-l-solina-pe-cec-usn