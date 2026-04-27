Courtesy Photo | The Fort Buchanan Fire Department has been named the U.S. Army’s Best Small Fire...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Fort Buchanan Fire Department has been named the U.S. Army’s Best Small Fire Department for 2025, marking the second consecutive year the team has earned this distinction and reinforcing its sustained excellence in readiness and emergency response. see less | View Image Page

Fort Buchanan Fire Department Named Army’s Best Small Department Your browser does not support the audio element.

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — The Fort Buchanan Fire Department has been named the U.S. Army’s Best Small Fire Department for 2025, marking the second consecutive year the team has earned this distinction and reinforcing its sustained excellence in readiness and emergency response.



The award, presented through the Department of the Army Fire and Emergency Services program, automatically advances the team for Department of War-level consideration.



“This award reflects disciplined, consistent work by a small team committed to excellence,” said Fire Chief Stuart.



The department exceeded Army standards in emergency response, training, certifications, public education, and innovation. Firefighters demonstrated reliability during high-risk incidents and severe weather, while maintaining a strong focus on prevention and community engagement.



“We invest heavily in realistic training and continuous learning to ensure we are always ready,” Stuart said.



As the only Army fire department in Puerto Rico, the team operates in a unique environment shaped by tropical weather and regional challenges, requiring adaptability and resilience.



“Our firefighters take pride in serving both the Army mission and the Puerto Rican community,” Stuart added.



The department also supports the broader community through mutual-aid agreements, emergency coordination, and outreach programs that strengthen preparedness and trust.



The Fire Chief emphasized that the recognition reflects not only technical excellence, but also the professionalism and dedication of the firefighters and their families.



“Our firefighters focus on doing the job right every day,” Stuart said. “This recognition also honors the families who support them.”



Grounded in readiness, discipline, and humility, the department continues to focus on sustaining excellence through enhanced training, firefighter wellness, modernization, and leader development.



“This recognition raises the bar. Excellence is something we work toward every day,” Stuart said.



“It comes down to our people,” he added. “A small team with a big sense of purpose—that’s what makes Fort Buchanan stand out.”



Fort Buchanan provides support to approximately 15,000 service members, including active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the Puerto Rico National Guard, the Marine Corps Reserve, and the Navy Reserve. The installation’s mission is to enhance readiness and enable the deployment of military personnel anytime, anywhere.