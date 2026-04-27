Accelerating Capability Delivery: Global Stakeholders Convene for DSCA Industry Day Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Defense Security Cooperation University (DSCU) hostedtheannualDefense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA)Industry Dayin the National Capital RegiononApril 23,2026.The hybrid eventgatheredaglobal audience of approximately 250foreign governmentand defense industrial baseprofessionals,as well as interagencysecurity cooperation practitioners and leaders.



Theevent centered on advancingcurrent and emerging initiatives within the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) enterprise,spotlightingprocess reforms,strategies to meetallies’ and partners’demand for U.S. weapon systems, and future industry partnerships.



Industry Day is a statutory requirementin[10 U.S.C.Chapter 16](https://uscode.house.gov/view.xhtml?path=/prelim@title10/subtitleA/part1/chapter16&edition=prelim).The lawdirects that Industry Day should“raise awareness and understanding among officials of foreign governments, covered embassy personnel, and representatives of the defense industrial base”of the Department of War’s rolein implementingsecurity cooperation processes, especially FMS.



The comprehensive agenda featured specialized breakout sessions tailored for the U.S. private sector and foreign national audiences,allowingall participants time toengagedirectlywithexpertspeakers and exchange insights.



"Each of you plays a role in thesecuritycooperation enterprise, which is currently undergoing a lot of change as we work to modernize, streamline, and reform processes built decades ago,"saidMs.Mary BethMorgan,deputy director of DSCA, in her opening remarks to the audience. "The intent of today’s event is really enhancing your understanding and our understanding of FMS processes and enhancing our ability to implement change."



Through DSCA’s defense sales, training and education, and capacity building, security cooperation strengthens strategic relationships and empowers allies and partners to defend their sovereignty while contributing to regional and global security. DSCU, as the statutorily directed FMS Center of Excellence, provides high-quality training and best practices for the workforce responsible for executing more than $100 billion in average annual FMS.



Duringvarious panelsand focused breakout sessions,attendees also engaged on topics such asDSCU’strainingofthe security cooperation workforce. This trainingenables thedelivery ofwarfightingcapabilities toallies andpartnersfaster and more efficientlyin a rapidly changing security environment.



"Relevance and speed do matter,"saidMr.KareemOweiss,acting vice president ofDSCU. "Your countries are dealing with threats that you care about today and delivering a capability years from now may not be relevant. The more we can enhance that speed and, to theU.S. Administration’svision of improving the speed and accountability, we are advancing both our shared interests."



By driving strategic dialogue and prioritizing transparent engagement, the annual DSCA Industry Dayremainsa cornerstone event for strengthening global security cooperation.



“Enhancing our understanding of our enterprise as a whole, ensuring open communication, and continuing to build relationships will enable momentum,” said Dr. Jason E. Fritz, president of DSCU.“As we build a shared understanding of FMS, I’m glad to say this is a waypoint not an endpoint.”