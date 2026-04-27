New Human Performance Optimization facility to enhance readiness at DMAFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 306th Rescue Squadron and Tucson community members conduct a ceremonial groundbreaking, signifying the start of a new construction project at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, April 27, 2026. This development reinforces the squadron’s commitment to building stronger, more resilient Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 306th Rescue Squadron and Tucson community...... read more read more

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Airmen and leadership gathered for a groundbreaking ceremony marking the start of construction on a new Human Performance Optimization facility designed to support 355th Wing Pararescuemen and 306th Rescue Squadron “Guardian Angels”, April 27, 2026.

The future Human Performance Optimization (HPO) facility will be an approximately 8,000-square-foot, single-story structure that centralizes resources focused on strengthening the physical, psychological, social and spiritual resilience of Air Force Special Warfare personnel and their families.

“Air Force Special Warfare operators require robust Human Performance Optimization training solutions to prepare them to meet the demands of their unique mission sets for combat search and rescue missions,” said Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Mott, 306th RQS chief enlisted leader. “This performance facility will provide our team a dedicated space to make operators stronger, faster, and harder to kill.”

The new facility will serve as a dedicated hub for these efforts, providing space, equipment, and professional support staff while delivering integrated services aimed at a holistic approach to readiness. This ensures Guardian Angels and 355th Wing Pararescuemen can reach and maintain peak performance, meet the demands of high-tempo operations, and sustain long-term well-being.

Some of the available resources will be strength and endurance training, rehabilitation, physical therapy, hydrotherapy, mental health, and family counseling.

“We ask a lot of our Airmen, both in taking calculated risks, and with extended time away from their families,” said Mott. “Our warfighters must have a strong resilient family unit to endure the rigors of this job for an entire career.”

The building is being dedicated to Master Sgt. Paul Hayden, a pararescueman assigned to the 305th RQS who passed away in 2000 during an off-duty diving accident. Hayden served his country with honor and remains a lasting part of the squadron’s heritage.

Construction of the HPO facility represents a continued investment in the readiness and resilience of Pararescuemen while preserving the legacy of those who have served before them.