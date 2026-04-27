Munson Soldier leads Fort Leavenworth motorcycle safety ride ahead of spring riding season

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | From left, Sgt. Joseph Stoops, a radiology specialist at Munson Army Health Center and motorcycle safety coordinator, verifies mentorship ride participants Marvin Lockett, SHARP Academy, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Anthony Hill, Mission Command Center of Excellence, have valid driver’s licenses with the proper motorcycle endorsement, insurance, and current registration, April 24. Stoops coordinated motorcycle safety event for Fort Leavenworth riders, aimed at reinforcing safe riding practices and ensuring riders are prepared for the spring season. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maria Christina Yager | From left, Sgt. Joseph Stoops, a radiology specialist at Munson Army Health Center and...... read more read more

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kansas — As warmer weather brings more motorcycles back to the road, one Munson Army Health Center Soldier is helping Fort Leavenworth riders start the season safely.

Sgt. Joseph Stoops, a radiology specialist and Munson Army Health Center’s Motorcycle Safety Coordinator, led a motorcycle safety inspection and mentorship ride April 24, aimed at reinforcing safe riding practices and ensuring riders are prepared for the spring season.

Before the group ride began, Stoops had riders conduct pre-ride inspections using the T-CLOCS checklist, a safety tool developed by the Motorcycle Safety Foundation.

T-CLOCS stands for Tires, Controls, Lights and electrics, Oil and other fluids, Chassis, and Stands and is used by the Army to help Soldiers ensure their motorcycles are roadworthy.

According to the U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center, which preserves Army readiness through analysis, training, and the development of systems that prevent accidental loss of Soldiers and resources, these inspections should be conducted at least twice a year and are especially important at the start of the riding season.

In addition to inspecting the motorcycles, Stoops reviewed each rider’s documentation to verify they had a valid driver’s license with the proper motorcycle endorsement, insurance, current registration, and appropriate personal protective equipment.

“We do mentorship rides at the start of the riding season to make sure our riders are being safe and to help riders assess their capability,” said Stoops. “They are extremely beneficial for Soldiers, especially if they didn’t ride during the winter.”

Under Army Regulation 385-10, new riders must complete the Basic Rider Course before operating a motorcycle. Within 12 months, riders are required to complete either the Advanced Rider Course or Experienced Rider Course. Soldiers must also complete refresher training every five years or after an extended period without riding. Those returning from deployments of 180 days or more are required to complete refresher training before riding again.

Stoops also reminded riders of the Army’s required personal protective equipment standards, which include a DOT-approved helmet, impact-rated eye protection, a long-sleeved shirt or jacket, long pants, full-fingered abrasion-resistant gloves, and sturdy over-the-ankle footwear. High-visibility or reflective gear is required at night and is often recommended during the day to improve visibility.

Riders from the SHARP Academy, the Army Corrections Brigade, and the Mission Command Training Program were among those who participated in the event, demonstrating a shared commitment to rider safety across the installation.

After the inspections and safety briefing, riders participated in a 72-mile group ride to practice safe riding techniques, build confidence, and strengthen the riding community on post.

For organizing the event and promoting motorcycle safety across the installation, Stoops was recognized by Combined Arms Command leadership.

“Doing things like this and getting people together for motorcycle safety is important and requires strategic planning,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, CAC command sergeant major. “We had a mentorship program at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and it works. We took our incidents down 52 percent.”

Carns said that events like this support readiness by helping Soldiers reduce preventable injuries and remain fit to perform their mission.

Fort Leavenworth riders are encouraged to inspect their motorcycles, ensure their training and documentation are current, and prioritize safety every time they ride.

Individuals can download the T-CLOCS inspection checklist and other motorcycle safety resources at https://safety.army.mil/OFF-DUTY/Motorcycles/Pamphlets-Checklists