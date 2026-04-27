Army Assistant Secretary Marc Andersen challenges GWBI veteran leadership scholars to turn disruption into decision advantage

Photo By Sarah Lopez | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, Marc Andersen, speaks with George W. Bush Institute Veteran Leadership Program alumni at Amazon HQ2, April 13. The event focused on leveraging shifting environments to create strategic opportunities, with Andersen challenging conventional notions of leading through stability. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sarah Lopez | Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller, Marc...... read more read more

ARLINGTON, VA — In an era defined by constant, accelerating change, 85 alumni of the George W. Bush Institute (GWBI) Veteran Leadership Program convened at Amazon HQ2 in Crystal City on April 13 to explore how to navigate organizational missions effectively during periods of transition.

Marc Andersen, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Financial Management and Comptroller (FM&C), delivered the keynote address, providing a compelling framework for leveraging shifting environments to create strategic opportunities. Andersen challenged the conventional notion of leading through stability, drawing directly on the veterans' shared experiences in the room.

“Most of us didn’t learn leadership in stability. We learned it in transition,” said Andersen. “In moments where the plan changed faster than we could brief it and where leadership wasn’t theoretical, it was immediate. And that’s why this conversation matters. Because today, change isn’t something we move through. It’s the environment we operate in.”

Resources as the Front-Line Enabler

Drawing on his role overseeing the U.S. Army's financial management, Andersen emphasized a fundamental shift in perspective. He said financial leadership is not a back-office function, but the "front-line enabler of readiness, speed, and decision advantage."

“Every decision we make about resources is a decision about what gets prioritized, what gets accelerated, and what ultimately gets delivered,” Andersen noted. “Show me a budget, and I’ll show you your strategy. Resources are how strategy becomes reality.”

Andersen argued that in a continuously transforming environment, leaders must shift from managing systems to making active tradeoffs. He outlined that these tradeoffs manifest in three critical decisions every leader must make: what to optimize, what to invest in, and what to eliminate.

“Transformation is not about adding more,” he added. “It’s about choosing differently.”

Integrating the "Whole Person" and Small-Unit Principles

Following his keynote, Andersen led a robust Q&A session with the alumni, discussing how to scale these principles across large, complex institutions.

When asked about integrating a "whole person" approach into organizational culture, Andersen described it as mission-critical. "A soldier's physical, mental, and financial readiness directly impacts unit readiness," he explained, noting that investing in people is a direct investment in outcomes.

He also highlighted how the foundational military principles of discipline, teamwork, and small-unit leadership scale to the enterprise level. Andersen urged leaders to empower their teams with the clarity and resources needed to make decentralized decisions with absolute confidence.

Ultimately, Andersen left the GWBI alumni with a powerful charge for their continued careers in both the public and private sectors.

“Every generation of leaders faces a defining challenge. For this generation, it is change. Constant. Accelerating. Unforgiving,”

“The leaders who succeed will not be the ones who wait for clarity. They will be the ones who define clarity... And most importantly, they will turn resources into readiness and change into advantage.”