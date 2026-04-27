Workshop provides mission critical value to Resource Energy Managers

Photo By William Farrow | Mike Lazaro, Huntsville Center’s Resource Efficiency Manager branch chief, begins day one of the REM Workshop 2026 by emphasizing the importance REMs in the field provide to the nation. The three-day-long workshop provides training for currently contracted REMs, their company representatives, and REM program customers. see less | View Image Page

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REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. -- More than 150 Resource Energy Managers converged at Redstone Arsenal for the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center\, Huntsville’s Resource Efficiency Manager (REM) program’s annual REM Workshop April 21-23. This year’s workshop them was “Mission Critical Value: Providing Payback.”

Working from military installations or at other federal agencies, REMs provide vital expertise to develop site energy and water plans that achieve energy efficiency, reduction, security and resiliency through sustainable and renewable resources.

The workshop provides training for currently contracted REMs, their company representatives, and REM program customers.

The REM program enhances installation energy program effectiveness by identifying projects and practices to reduce energy and water costs through a contracted subject matter expert.

Melissa Johnson, REM Program Manager, said REMs help energy managers increase energy awareness, collect data for reporting site energy use and management and support energy programs in the achievement of energy goals and mandates.

She said the REM service adds value to energy programs because each REM is an energy management subject matter expert who provides expertise to identify infrastructure and energy improvements.

“Our REMs significantly reduce energy and water utilization to meet energy and water security, resiliency and reduction goals while providing support for energy construction activity, documentation review, energy awareness and other energy related activities,” she said.

Mike Lazaro, Huntsville Center’s REM branch chief, began day one of the workshop emphasizing how important REMs work in the field is to the nation.

“You are the tip of the spear when it comes to identifying requirements and then executing those requirements,” Lazaro said.

“You are problem-solvers, and you can provide solutions,” he said.

“We need problem-solvers with solutions to modernize, sustain, and maintain our energy infrastructure. The REM program provides capability,” he said.

Lazaro emphasized the importance of reaching back the Huntsville Center for assistance.

“We (Huntsville Center) are your reach back support-- your partner in clearing hurdles,” Lazaro said.

“At the end of the day, the Army's energy transformation isn't just about saving dollars or upgrading chillers, it's about mission assurance. Without resilient, reliable power, our installations cannot deploy, sustain, or support the warfighter.”

Day one of the workshop focused on the energy technical and project support Huntsville Center’s Energy Division provides with program managers from the Center’s Energy Savings Performance Contracting, Utility Monitoring and Control Systems, Utility Energy Service Contracting and Facility Repair and Renewal programs providing presentations and engaging with attendees through Q&A sessions.

The focus for day two was dedicated to information meant to broaden the REMs understanding of the nation’s energy laws, policies and statutes as directors from the Department of Energy provided overviews related to grants, performance contracting and audits.

Day three’s focus was more specialized as attendees drew information from presentations on Building energy Monitor training, Building Control Systems and other technical portions of the REMs jobs.

Scott Pogue, REM at Fort Polk, La., has attended Huntsville Center’s REM Workshops since 2023 and said there is great value for the participants, especially REMs who are new to working within the Department of War.

“They may be great engineers and energy managers, but their exposure to the military’s way of doing things is different, and the workshop provides a good framework to them to understand exactly where they are in the organizations and who they can rely on from a resource standpoint to get the job done,”

Pogue also recounted how the 2023 workshop he saw a presentation from the Centers Commercial Utility Program.

“I was having trouble deciphering utility bills. I called back to the CUP and they realized Fort Polk was being on the wrong rate schedule and we were overcharged. After an audit, and a rate negotiation with the local utility company, Pogue said Fort Polk saw savings of about $12 million.”

For more than two decades, Huntsville Center’s REM program has held a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) with a stable of contractors issued for government locations world-wide.

Each BPA call order is competed among all contractors and awarded using the best value process to evaluate contractors’ technical proficiency, management approach, past performance and price.

The contract is structured with pre-defined tasks and deliverables and tailored to meet the site-specific energy goals and objectives.

In 2020, the Army Audit Agency identified a positive return of about $43 for every $1 spent on REMs.