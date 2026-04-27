Army under secretary tours McAlester Army Ammunitions Plant

MCALESTER, Okla. — The Under Secretary of the Army, Honorable Michael Obadal, visited the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant on April 27.



Operating as a government-owned, government-operated entity, MCAAP is one of 17 arsenals, depots, and ammunition plants within the Joint Munitions Command.



JMC executes conventional ammunition life-cycle operations, encompassing logistics sustainment, readiness, and acquisition support across U.S. forces, partner nations, and government agencies. JMC also acts as the overarching logistics integrator, ensuring continuous, worldwide technical support for operational units.



MCAAP was officially commissioned in 1943 as the McAlester Naval Ammunition Depot. In 1977, the depot was officially transferred from the Navy to the Army and was renamed the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.



MCAAP serves as a cornerstone of national defense by executing four primary competences – munitions production, storage, distribution, and demilitarization. From manufacturing the military's most advanced conventional bombs to securely housing a massive share of the Department of War’s munitions inventory, the plant is a critical logistics hub. Its dedicated workforce not only supplies warfighters across the globe with the assets they need but also safely neutralizes and recycles expired munitions, providing end-to-end life-cycle management for America’s armed forces.



During a review of MCAAP’s production and modernization initiatives, Obadal observed load, assemble, pack operations and discussed the installation’s strategic role in DOW redundancy, specifically addressing the manpower and workload requirements necessary to meet current and future mission demands.



“Hosting senior leadership provides a vital platform to showcase how MCAAP’s core competencies directly impact the Department of War’s readiness,” said Col. Curtis Perkins, MCAAP’s Commander. “These engagements emphasize that our mission – from advance bomb-loading to global logistics – is essential to ensuring our warfighters have every advantage they need to succeed.”

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