2026 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour makes stop at Fort McCoy; visits with Soldiers, Challenge Academy cadets

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 2026 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour stop at Fort McCoy, Wis., are...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 2026 Green Bay Packers Tailgate Tour stop at Fort McCoy, Wis., are shown April 17, 2026, at the installation. In April 2026, that tradition continued with the 2026 Tailgate Tour — a multi-day journey across Wisconsin and neighboring communities where players, alumni, and team representatives met fans face-to-face in schools, community centers, and local gathering spots. This included a stop at Fort McCoy, where the tour participants met with Soldiers and Fort McCoy workforce members as well as cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Each spring, as anticipation builds for a new NFL season, the Green Bay Packers take their show on the road — not to play games, but to strengthen the bond that makes the franchise unique.



In April 2026, that tradition continued with the 2026 Tailgate Tour — a multi-day journey across Wisconsin and neighboring communities where players, alumni, and team representatives met fans face-to-face in schools, community centers, and local gathering spots. This included a stop at Fort McCoy, where the tour participants met with Soldiers and Fort McCoy workforce members as well as cadets with the Wisconsin Challenge Academy.



This year’s traveling party blended the present and the past. Current players Edgerrin Cooper and Evan Williams represented the next generation of Packers football, bringing energy and curiosity as they connected with fans of all ages.



Alongside them were familiar faces from earlier eras — former standouts like James Jones, Desmond Bishop, and Brandon Jackson, whose careers helped shape memorable seasons in Green Bay. Their presence gave longtime fans a chance to relive moments while introducing younger audiences to the team’s history.



At several stops, the tour also featured Randall Cobb, a fan favorite whose name still resonates strongly in Packers circles. His appearances added another layer of excitement, bridging the gap between past and present. Supporting the group from the organizational side was Ed Policy, representing the club’s leadership and reinforcing that the tour is as much about community relationships as it is about football.



Over the course of several days in mid-April, the group traveled by bus from town to town, visiting places like schools, Fort McCoy, and local businesses. Events ranged from casual meet-and-greets and autograph sessions to more structured community outreach efforts. At locations such as Fort McCoy, the interaction between players and service members highlighted a shared sense of teamwork and service.



As in past years, the tour participants were whisked to Fort McCoy via UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from the Wisconsin National Guard. Upon arriving at Fort McCoy, the tour personnel were greeted by dozens of Wisconsin Challenge Academy cadets who they interacted with significantly.



After the Challenge Academy cadet visit, the tour group loaded into vehicles from the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) to McCoy’s Community Center to have lunch with Fort McCoy Soldiers from multiple units.



Fort McCoy DFMWR Director Scott Abell welcomed the Tailgate Tour visitors to Fort McCoy.



“This lunch is sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation, who has a great partnership with all military, but they provide things like this for us, and they pay for lunches all year round for our Soldiers,” Abell said.“So, I want to acknowledge the Gary Sinise Foundation.



“I also want to thank Nathaniel Washington,” Abell said. “Fantastic job of coordinating with our team. Our team, the main coordinators were Ashley Sivert and Karla Rynes.Fantastic job. Thank you, as always.



“I also want to thank Mr. Ed Policy for being here with his staff, and of course these great Packers players,” Abell continued. “I’m a Packers fan. I grew up in Wisconsin.To me, they’re the best franchise in sports.They’re certainly the most unique, being known by the public. I’m a shareholder.”



Abell then introduced Col. Sheyla Baez Ramirez, commander of U.S. Army Garrison-Fort McCoy. Baez also welcomed the Packers tour to the post.



“Today I want to take this opportunity to welcome our Green Bay Packers guest to our installation,” Baez said. “This is a unique opportunity for all of our Soldiers and this definitely boosts the morale here. … Today is a unique opportunity to bring together two world-class teams.



“While one of the teams defend the frozen tundra in Lambeau Field, the other ones stand ready to defend our nation,” she said. “Both organizations share foundational … discipline, resiliency, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. For our Packers visitors today, players and staff, thank you for taking the time to see how the life of our Soldiers is. And to our Soldiers here today, thank you for your service and thank you for your dedication every day. We are thrilled to have the Green and Gold on our installation today. Let’s make this visit memorable. Go Pack Go!”



For the lunch, each tour representative sat at a table of their own with Soldiers and Fort McCoy staff. Then, once everyone finished their lunch, the Packers players in the tour answered questions and talked with the crowd.



Former Wide Receiver James Jones, who is a Super Bowl champion and has more than 5,800 receiving yards and over 50 touchdowns in his career, including leading the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2012 with 14, emceed the beginning of their discussion. To note, Cobb, Jackson, and Bishop also are Super Bowl champions with the Packers.



“Thank you for everything you guys, do and we appreciate you guys,” Jones said. “It’s a joy to behere with you guys. We just wanted to stand up here on behalf of thePackers organization and just say thank you for everything that you guys do,and we appreciate y’all.”



In the question-and-answer session, Bishop relayed a story that he remembers after first arriving to Wisconsin.



“Being from Northern California, you know, … we're panicking … we don’t know … nothing about the cold,” Bishop said. “When you get here, when you get to Green Bay,there’s no manual to tell you that the weather is going to eventually change.So, you just come here, and, you know, it’s a little warm.It’s nice when you get here.



“I bought my first car, like a Charger,” Bishop said. “I’m in there.… So, one day I go to sleep, normal, wake up, snow is everywhere. And I’m like, man, I don’t know what to do.I’m driving, trying to get to practice.Lose control. I’m on the side of the road.I’m like, man … I’m about to be stuck out here forever.



“Literally, the first car I see, … like, every car stopped,” he said.“Like 10, 15 cars.People jumping out with gloves and stuff, kind of giving me (help). …(They) pull me out. …It was like 10 dudes just got out and got me out, and I ended up getting to practice on time. So, yeah, still making it.So now, like, Wisconsin, to me, man, from that moment, I’m like, man, I love this place.”



All the tour members also took photos with nearly everyone who was part of the event. Group photos, single photos, selfies, and more.



Following the Fort McCoy visit, the team went to Wisconsin Rapids and Stevens Point and concluded the tour on April 18.



The Tailgate Tour has long been a hallmark of the Packers’ identity — a reflection of the team’s community-owned structure and deep roots across the region, Packers team officials said. Unlike many professional franchises, Green Bay’s connection to its fans extends far beyond game day. By bringing players and alumni directly to the people, the tour reinforces that relationship in a tangible way.



In 2026, that mission remained clear: celebrate football, honor tradition, and strengthen the ties between the Green Bay Packers and the communities that have supported them for generations.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”