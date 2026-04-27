Investing in people, strengthening the mission at NSSC

Photo By Alfred Tripolone | The Natick Soldier Systems Center gym provides a dedicated space for military and civilian employees to prioritize physical fitness, resilience and overall well-being. Open 24/7 for individuals with a valid Command Access Card, the facility supports flexible schedules and reinforces the installation's commitment to readiness, health and quality of life across the workforce. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Alfred Tripolone | The Natick Soldier Systems Center gym provides a dedicated space for military and...... read more read more

NATICK, Mass. - At Natick Soldier Systems Center, mission success starts with the people behind it.

For Garrison Commander Lt. Col. Gregory Kozlowski, supporting the workforce is not separate from readiness - it is foundational to it. That perspective is driving renewed emphasis on the Army Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program, which gives eligible civilian employees time to invest in their health without stepping away from the mission.

The program allows up to three hours of administrative leave each week for physical fitness and health education, reinforcing a simple idea: a stronger workforce delivers stronger results.

“We ask a lot of our workforce every day,” Kozlowski said. “This program is about making sure people have the time and support to take care of themselves while continuing to meet the mission. It’s about balance, and it’s about taking care of our people the right way.”

That balance is built into the program’s structure. Participation is voluntary and coordinated with supervisors, ensuring mission requirements remain the priority while still creating space for personal readiness.

For Darin Laracuente, NSSC’s business and recreation chief, the program meets employees where they are - especially in a time when maintaining personal wellness can feel out of reach.

“The way we maintain our goals has changed,” Laracuente said. “This program gives people a way to take care of themselves without feeling like they’re taking away from everything else in their lives. That’s what makes it work.”

Across NSSC, that support is visible in practical ways. The installation fitness center offers 24-hour access, along with classes designed for busy schedules, from quick, high-impact sessions to guided instruction. Employees can also receive assistance in building personalized fitness plans aligned with their individual goals.

“As we continue to adapt to today’s environment, we have to find ways to create a better work environment for ourselves,” Laracuente added. “This is one of those ways; it helps people build something sustainable.”

For Command Sgt. Maj. Jeremy Bunkley, the program is not just about opportunity - it is about personal commitment.

“Self-care doesn’t happen by accident,” Bunkley said. “It comes down to discipline - how we take care of ourselves, how we manage our time, and how we show up every day.”

Bunkley emphasized that the program is most effective when leaders stay engaged by making self-care a priority for their team while also balancing mission requirements.

“Leaders need to know their people and stay involved,” he said. “That means encouraging participation where it makes sense but also maintaining accountability. You have to balance both. You can’t lose sight of the mission, and you can’t ignore your health either.”

That shared understanding - between leadership, supervisors, and employees - is what enables the program to succeed.

In addition to physical fitness, the program supports broader wellness through education on nutrition, stress management, and work-life balance, helping employees build habits that extend beyond the workday.

For Kozlowski, the intent remains clear.

“When our workforce is healthy, focused, and supported, everything else improves,” he said. “That’s how we stay ready. That’s how we continue to deliver.”

Employees interested in participating in the Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program are encouraged to speak with their supervisors and contact the CPT James Burt Fitness Center for more information.

At NSSC, investing in people is not an added effort - it is how the mission gets done.