Kentucky Native Col. Franklin (Shaune) Jones Promoted to Brigadier General

Photo By Lt. Col. Carla Raisler | Brig. Gen. Franklin “Shaune” Jones stands with his wife, Raven, and children Malcolm, Danielle, Asher and Austin following his promotion ceremony at the National Guard Memorial Museum in Washington, April 3, 2026. Jones, a native of Owingsville, Kentucky, was promoted by Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Ethan Ford) see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON — A Kentucky National Guard officer credited his rise to brigadier general on the people who shaped him during a promotion ceremony April 3 at the National Guard Memorial Museum.

Brig. Gen. Franklin “Shaune” Jones, a native of Owingsville, Kentucky, was promoted by Lt. Gen. Jon Stubbs, director of the Army National Guard, in a ceremony that highlighted mentorship, family support and a career built alongside others.

Jones’ wife, Raven, and children, Malcolm, Danielle, Asher and Austin pinned on his new rank.

Stubbs said Jones’ career reflects the strength of the teams and leaders around him.

“You don’t get here alone,” Stubbs said. “Gen. Jones is a product of the leaders who invested in him, the Soldiers he served alongside and the family who supported him every step of the way.”

Jones, who has served in key command and staff roles, including time at the National Guard Bureau, said the promotion represents a shared achievement.

“This is not an individual accomplishment,” Jones said. “Everything I’ve done in this uniform has been shaped by the people who taught me, challenged me, and stood beside me. I’m here because of them.”

Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton, adjutant general of Kentucky, presented Jones with the Legion of Merit, recognizing his leadership as the first division artillery commander in the Kentucky National Guard.

Lamberton said Jones’ leadership has always been rooted in developing others.

“He has spent his career building teams and investing in Soldiers,” Lamberton said. “That’s what makes him ready for this next level of responsibility.”

Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Glenn Clarkson Jr., who participated in the ceremony emphasized the role of faith, family and community in Jones’ career.

“No one reaches a moment like this alone,” Clarkson said. “It takes a foundation of support, sacrifice and shared purpose.”

Jones began his military career as an enlisted Soldier in the 206th Engineer Battalion and later commissioned, serving in multiple leadership roles, including a deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. He holds degrees from the University of Louisville, the U.S. Command and General Staff College and the U.S. Army War College.

Throughout the ceremony, speakers pointed to Jones’ ability to lead through relationships and trust.

Stubbs said that quality will be critical as Jones assumes general officer responsibilities.

“Our Army National Guard wins because of people,” Stubbs said. “Leaders like General Jones understand that and build teams that can fight and win.”

As Jones took the oath of office, he said his focus remains on those he serves.

“I’ll continue to invest in people,” he said. “That’s how we stay ready, and that’s how we win.”

The promotion marks a new chapter for Jones, but speakers said the foundation of his success will remain the same — the people around him.