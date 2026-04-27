Fitting 25 Hours in a Day: Jason Connerley Awarded for Dedicated Service to Public Safety

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. – Marine Corps Instillations Command awarded Jason Connerley the Public Safety Communications Center Supervisor of the Year Award at the Quantico Emergency Communication Center, April 27.

“It felt great receiving the award,” said Connerley, a dispatch supervisor at the Quantico Emergency Communication Center. “We are the first responders when somebody calls, and we have to deal with the situation until someone gets on scene.”

Connerly added that dispatchers are usually out of sight and not often acknowledged, saying “it’s wonderful being recognized, and it’s all due to the hard work of the dispatchers.”

Connerley demonstrated outstanding professionalism and exceptional dedication to his work, landing him this award.

“Jason is very dedicated as a supervisor,” said Harm Grantham, a dispatcher at the ECC. “He works hard to make sure we are able to do our job, and he will [do whatever he can to help us].”

As the primary supervisor during critical staffing shortages, Connerly worked double shifts, fitting 80 hours in a 40-hour work week consistently over an extended period of time while assuming full responsibility for every employee in the center.

According to his award, Connerley’s efforts ensured efficient operation of the ECC and boosted the morale and success of his entire team.

In addition to his work within the ECC, Connerley worked extensively to ensure uninterrupted emergency services, demonstrating his commitment to the ECC and its mission. He also oversaw the establishment of a new Alternate Dispatch Center, including the successful operational conversion to the Vesta 911 System, an improved dispatcher system to speed up emergency response.

“Thank you for everything that you do,” said U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jenny Colegate, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Quantico. “You are the life blood of the base directing everything, and we appreciate that.”