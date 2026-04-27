Defense Health Agency’s OPMED team engaging with special operations community during SOMA in Raleigh this week Your browser does not support the audio element.

Team members with the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office are showcasing their military medical development and acquisition programs during the Special Operations Medical Association (SOMA) annual conference this week in Raleigh, North Carolina, April 28 through May 1.



Throughout the week, OPMED development and acquisition experts will engage with military medical providers and potential industry partners to raise awareness of how OPMED supports the DHA’s primary role as a combat support agency and highlight the organization’s development programs and products during exhibit hours at Booth 221.



SOMA brings together experts in prehospital, tactical, wilderness, austere, disaster, and deployed military medicine, according to the organization’s website. The conference is an opportunity for OPMED, military medical providers, and experts from across the Department of War, medical development industry, and academia to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase capabilities and information about development programs designed to preserve and protect America’s warfighters.



About the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office



OPMED PMO, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the Department of War’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. OPMED’s project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders in Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments. For more information, visit https://dha.mil/opmed.