Leadership Macomb visits the Detroit Arsenal

By Lisa Klebba

US Army Garrison Detroit Arsenal Public Affairs



DETROIT ARSENAL, Mich. - A group of leaders from throughout Macomb County were introduced to the county’s defense and aerospace industries April 15 with visits to the U.S. Army’s Detroit Arsenal and General Dynamics Land Systems as part of the Leadership Macomb program.



The Detroit Arsenal hosted the group in the morning with an overview of the arsenal’s role in the county before the group headed to General Dynamics for the afternoon.



Bill Cole, U.S. Army Garrison – Detroit Arsenal’s garrison manager,began the day with an overviewof thegarrisonorganization’s role in managing the installation and how the garrison impacts the local economy.



“The Garrison side of the installation employs 400 personnel,” Cole said. “We provide Soldier and Family Services while managing and sustaining installation infrastructure and base operations,” he added. “The Detroit Arsenal as a whole is responsible for $3.4 billion in contracts and $585 million in salaries, that in turn is spent largely in the surrounding community.”



Colealso explained how the garrison manages the golf course,childcare,recreational vehiclestorageand the marinaatSelfridge Air National Guard base. “We provide services in support of all military members, retirees and their family membersthroughout southeast Michigan. We also provide several services that support a much wider regional customer base,” Cole said.



Col. TravisSept, deputychief of staff G3, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command,was next to address the group where hepresented an overview of what TACOM does. TACOM manages the Army's ground equipment supply chain, whichconstitutesabout 60 % of the Army's total equipment. As new systems are developed, TACOM develops a supply chain and manages it.



“Our mission is developing and delivering readiness to U.S. Army forces worldwide,” Sept said. “Figuring out what the Army needs and getting it to them wherever they are.It’sa team of teams that makes up that capability to provide readiness to U.S. Army forces stationed worldwide.If a soldier drives it, shoots it, wearsitor eats it, TACOM sustains it.”



Sept also commented that TACOM is responsible for such items as the Presidential Flag, ceremonial arms and all the vehicles on display at veteran halls.



Following thebriefings,the Leadership Macomb group was able to tour the Maintenance Operation Complex where they had a hands-on experience with several vehicles and combat systems.



Before heading to General Dynamics for their afternoon session, the group had the opportunity to sit down for lunch with severalsenior enlistedsoldiers stationed at the Detroit Arsenal. For many,this was their first opportunity to talk one-on-one with a member of the military and ask questions about their service. Mostof the conversations revolved around why they joined the service, what their experiences were and how they managed their family life.



Leadership Macomb is a non-profit organization that offers a 10-month program to leaders fromnumerousinstitutions and disciplinesthroughout Macomb County. During theprogram,they obtain in-depth information about issue driven, relevant topics in Macomb County and develop long-term business relationships. Since 1996, more than 1,400 individualsrepresentingmore than 140 organizations haveparticipatedin the Leadership Macomb program.



To learn more about Leadership Macomb, visit their website:[https://leadershipmacomb.org](https://leadershipmacomb.org/)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2026 Date Posted: 04.28.2026 13:18 Story ID: 563787 Location: DETROIT ARSENAL, MICHIGAN, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leadership Macomb visits the Detroit Arsenal, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.