Quantico VLC Attorney Distinguished Twice for Service to Victims

Photo By Cpl. Harleigh Faulk | U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Denver Edick, the commanding officer of Security Battalion, left, addresses the audience during Capt. Benjamin Childers, a victims’ legal counsel with Marine Corps Base Quantico’s Law Center, right, award ceremony at Lejeune Hall on MCB Quantico, April 14, 2025. Childers was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and became the recipient of the office of Attorney General Jay Jones 2026 Unsung Hero Award. Childers acted immediately to secure life-preserving intervention for a client, demonstrating correct judgment and moral courage. He was recognized for his service to victims of crime across the commonwealth of Virginia through advocacy and dedication while serving as a victims’ legal counsel, representing more than 60 crime victims and safeguarding privacy rights through decisive litigation in multiple courts-martials. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Harleigh Faulk) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS BASE QUANTICO, Va. — U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Benjamin Childers was recognized on two occasions for his dedication to victims of crime as a Victims’ Legal Counsel attorney. On April 14, he was awarded a Navy Achievement Medal by the base commander, and on April 23 he received the Virginia Commonwealth’s Office of the Attorney General Jay Jones 2026 Unsung Hero Award in Richmond, Virginia.

Capt Childers was humble when talking about the awards and insisted that others were more deserving of recognition. He explained that there are a lot of unnoticed and unrecognized VLCs because of client-lawyer confidentiality, admitting that “it’s a little awkward to receive an award when you see other people you believe are just as deserving.”

“We do more things deserving of a NAM than people realize,” said Childers continued. “Every single Marine in the room during the ceremony deserved a NAM.”

Established in 2013, the VLC Organization was designed to provide legal representation for victims of sexual assault, domestic violence and other serious crimes. Childers is one of about 30 VLCs spread across the Corps in 11 offices, where each attorney may serve 30 to 40 clients at a time.

“This is very difficult work,” said Col. Joseph Grimm, the Chief Victims’ Legal Counsel of the Marine Corps. The VLC program is a promise to our Marines, Sailors, and family members that if they become a crime victim, they will not be alone, their voice will be heard, and their rights will be protected. Serving as a VLC is a demanding and emotionally challenging role. We bear witness to the pain and trauma that people can inflict on one another, and we carry the weight of our clients’ experiences.This is our burden.”

Grimm, who recommended Childers for the Unsung Hero Award, explained that Childers stood out among the other VLCs because of his genuine connection to his clients and impressive work ethic.

“Childers places those he serves above his own safety or comfort,” he said, and added that Childers often works nights, weekends, while off duty, or on leave.

“Childers helps victims navigate a complex and ‘scary’ military justice system while making them feel safe in his expertise and genuine connection.”

During the ceremony in Richmond, Childers and 20 others from across Virginia were awarded the Unsung Hero Award by Attorney General Jay Jones, a commonwealth distinction for those who have consistent exemplary performance or beyond normal job requirements for victims of crime.

“The people that we are recognizing don’t do this work for recognition,” Jones said. “They do it because somebody needs to be heard. To listen is where the work truly begins—ensuring that the overlooked, the dismissed, or the forgotten are always seen.”