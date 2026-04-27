Rising waters, rising to the challenge: USACE Louisville District hosts 2026 levee safety meeting

Photo By Kelsie Hall | More than 100 attendees came together at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District's 2026 Levee Safety Meeting to strengthen regional flood risk management and levee safety efforts at the University of Louisville’s ShelbyHurst Campus, Feb. 24, 2026. The event, which began in 2008 and typically occurs biennially, included levee sponsors, as well as their partners, like maintenance staff and Architect/Engineer firms they routinely work with, and vendors who can assist with operations and maintenance. The Louisville District Levee Safety Program manages the largest portfolio in the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. Their footprint includes 57 levee systems (26 in Indiana, 14 in Kentucky, nine in Illinois and eight in Ohio) with 260 miles of levee embankment and 26 miles of levee floodwall. Through strong partnerships with 46 different levee sponsors ranging from farmers, city officials, engineers, and superintendents of local public services, the program plays a critical role in reducing flood damage risk to communities across the region, ensuring they are ready to rise to the challenge when waters rise. (USACE photo by Kelsie Hall) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Kelsie Hall | More than 100 attendees came together at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville...... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District hosted its 2026 Levee Safety Meeting, bringing together more than 100 attendees to strengthen regional flood risk management and levee safety efforts at the University of Louisville’s ShelbyHurst Campus, Feb. 24.

The event, which began in 2008 and typically occurs biennially, included levee sponsors, as well as their partners, like maintenance staff and Architect/Engineer firms they routinely work with, and vendors who can assist with operations and maintenance.

This year’s theme, “Rising Waters, Rising to the Challenge,” underscored the importance of collaboration and preparedness, highlighting lessons learned and best practices from the historic Ohio River flooding event in April 2025.

According to organizers, the meeting serves multiple purposes:

“[It] provided participants with updates on the USACE Levee Safety Program, information on enhancing public awareness and community engagement, and opportunities for networking and developing partnerships,” said Jason Koenig, Louisville District Levee Safety Section Chief.

“We use the workshop as an opportunity to inform our stakeholders of any changes in policy, guidance, or procedures to keep them aware of how the program is moving forward,” added Louisville District levee safety program manager Neil Cash. “We also like to use the workshops to explain complex topics that come up in our day-to-day activities like risk assessments and to also remind sponsors of what USACE can do for them before, during, and after flood events.”

USACE led presentation topics included updates to the Section 408 Program (which governs alterations to federal projects) and Periodic Maintenance Requirements (including Megger testing, closure installs, gate inspections, and pipe inspections). Levee sponsors and vendors also had opportunities to present innovative flood control solutions and best practices.

The Levee Safety team agreed the meeting was a success based on participant feedback, crediting strong coordination throughout planning and execution for achieving the event’s goals.

Amber Taylor, Geologist in the Levee Safety Section, was crucial to the event’s planning efforts. She noted that while this year’s event came with unexpected and uncontrollable challenges, the event was ultimately successful due to the team’s flexibility, use of open communication, and structured planning.

“We had a timeline that included deadlines for presentation submissions, management review of presentations, and feedback for presenters. This involved sending many emails and phone calls but ultimately, it helped ensure that the Levee Safety Meeting was a success.”

The Louisville District Levee Safety Program manages the largest portfolio in the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division. Their footprint includes 57 levee systems (26 in Indiana, 14 in Kentucky, nine in Illinois and eight in Ohio) with 260 miles of levee embankment and 26 miles of levee floodwall. Through strong partnerships with 46 different levee sponsors ranging from farmers, city officials, engineers, and superintendents of local public services, the program plays a critical role in reducing flood damage risk to communities across the region, ensuring they are ready to rise to the challenge when waters rise.