Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Announces Sailors of the Year

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Imani Navebloodsaw | Navy Expeditionary Combat Command's Force Master Chief Eric Neal (center) poses with Sailor of the Year candidates during the 2025 Navy Expeditionary Combat Command / Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific Sailor of the Year competition at Drexler Manor Conference Center aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, April 24, 2026. The annual Sailor of the Year program recognizes Sailors who demonstrate superior performance, leadership and dedication to mission accomplishment, setting the standard for excellence across the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nave Bloodsaw) see less | View Image Page

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Navy Expeditionary Combat Command (NECC) and Navy Expeditionary Combat Command Pacific (NECCPAC) concluded the 2025 Sailor of the Year competition with an awards ceremony recognizing the force’s top performers at the Drexler Manor Conference Center aboard Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, April 24, 2026.

Construction Electrician 1st Class Claudia Mendez, Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Grant Thomas and Engineman 1st Class Edgar Ardon were named the 2025 NECC Sea, Shore and Reserve Sailors of the Year, respectively, earning the distinction among a competitive field of nominees from across the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force.

“Today is about recognizing Sailor of the Year, and that’s not just another award,” said Rear Adm. Brad Andros, commander, Navy Expeditionary Combat Command. “This program exists to identify the very best of our enlisted force - Sailors who consistently perform at a high level, who led their peers, and who set the standard for what right looks like across the command.”

NECC’s Force Master Chief Eric Neal praised the Sailors and those who supported them throughout the process.

“Congratulations to our Sailor of the Year winners and those who made it to the top level of the competition,” said Neal. “This isn’t about one board or one moment, it’s about how they perform every day in a force that doesn’t have extra time or extra layers. They’ve earned trust through proven execution and accountability. That’s what sets them apart. They set the standard across this force.”

Mendez, NECC’s Sea Sailor of the Year, is a native of West Palm Beach Florida, and is assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3. She is responsible for installing, maintaining, and repairing electrical power distribution systems, supporting expeditionary construction projects and ensuring safe and reliable power for facilities and operations in both homeport and deployed environments.

“I’m grateful to be here with Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force,” said Mendez. “I’m grateful for all the Sailors, the families, the support, the leadership and the mentorship. Each and every one of you, past, present and future, made this possible.”

The NECC Shore Sailor of the Year emphasized the collective efforts behind the recognition. Intelligence Specialist First Class Grant Thomas, a native of Atlanta, serves as the Leading Intelligence Petty Officer for Explosive Ordnance Disposal Training and Evaluation Unit (EODTEU) 1.

“It’s a huge honor and privilege to receive this award,” said Grant. “It represents the hard work of my leadership and junior Sailors over the past year. It’s a group effort that reflects their contributions more than just my own.”

Ardon, a native of Sylmar California, highlighted the importance of effort and self-development among Sailors and was selected as NECC’s Reserve Sailor of the Year. Assigned to Maritime Expeditionary Security Group (MESG) 1, Ardon serves as Leading Petty Officer, responsible for supervising the maintenance, repair, and safe operation of diesel engines, propulsion systems, and auxiliary machinery supporting maritime security craft. He leads a team of junior Sailors in conducting preventive and corrective maintenance, ensuring all equipment meets operational readiness standards for expeditionary missions.

“Always work hard and put in the effort - your leadership will recognize you,” said Ardon. “Don’t ever doubt yourself, and if you need help, ask for it. You can’t do everything on your own.”

The annual Sailor of the Year program recognizes Sailors who demonstrate superior performance, leadership and dedication to mission accomplishment, setting the standard for excellence across the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force.

The SOY program was established in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet to recognize an individual Sailor who best represented the ever-growing group of dedicated professional Sailors at each command and ultimately the Navy. When the program began, only the Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors were recognized. Within 10 years, the SOY program was expanded to include the shore establishment and Navy Reserve.

NECC is the Navy’s single functional command for 20,000 active-duty and reserve expeditionary forces, and is the central management for the readiness, resources, manning, training and equipping of those entities.

The command enables Navy Expeditionary Combat Forces to execute combat, combat support and combat service support missions across the full spectrum of naval, joint, and combined operations, allowing access from the sea and freedom of action throughout the littorals and inland operating environments. For more information visit https://www.necc.usff.navy.mil/