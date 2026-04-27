Step Forward. Naval Base San Diego Leads SAAPM

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Nettie Manfull | 260304-N-AV351-2102 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Apr. 02, 2026) - Capt. Brian C. Bungay, commanding officer, Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), center, signs a Proclamation declaring April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, Apr. 2. The Department of War recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month as part of its ongoing efforts to counter sexual assault in the Total Force. Established in 1922, NBSD is the largest West coast naval installation and principal homeport of the Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 combatant and auxiliary surface ships and more than 250 shore commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications 2nd Class Nettie Manfull) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, Calif. — Commands across Naval Base San Diego (NBSD) are reinforcing a culture of respect, accountability, and intervention throughout April in recognition of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).

Observed annually, SAAPM highlights the U.S. Navy’s commitment to fostering a climate where all Sailors are treated with dignity and respect. This year’s theme, “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”, emphasizes the responsibility of every service member to actively contribute to prevention efforts and support those impacted by sexual assault.

While April serves as a focal point for awareness, leaders underscore that prevention is a year-round responsibility.

“April is a time where we come together as a community and focus on awareness,” said Selina Perez, supervisory sexual assault response coordinator (SARC), NBSD. “But the values we reinforce during this month must continue every day.”

In recent years, a combination of cultural shifts and evolving Department of Defense policies has contributed to increased awareness and reporting among Sailors. Perez noted that greater education and open dialogue have helped reduce stigma surrounding the topic.

“Sailors today are more comfortable talking about these issues and seeking help,” Perez said. “There is more awareness, and there is more encouragement to come forward.”

Policy changes have also strengthened victim-centered care and accountability across the force. These updates include expanded protections against retaliation, increased command oversight, and improved processes to ensure victims are treated with dignity and respect throughout reporting and recovery.

Despite this progress, barriers to reporting remain.

“Shame, guilt, fear of not being believed, and concerns about career impact are still factors that can prevent someone from coming forward,” Perez said. “We continue to work toward reducing those barriers.”

Misconceptions about sexual assault also persist. Perez emphasized that incidents most often involve individuals known to the victim, rather than strangers, reinforcing the importance of vigilance within trusted environments. At the installation level, SAPR teams prioritize accessibility, education, and proactive engagement. Through regular training, outreach events, and bystander intervention programs, Sailors are encouraged to recognize warning signs and take action.

Audrey Tuttle, a civilian victim advocate, highlighted the importance of providing multiple avenues for support. “Having both civilian and active-duty SAPR personnel gives Sailors options,” Tuttle said. “If someone is not comfortable speaking within their chain of command, they can turn to a civilian advocate.”

This flexibility is especially important for junior Sailors.

“Removing perceived rank barriers helps younger Sailors feel more comfortable coming forward,” Tuttle added. Leadership engagement continues to play a critical role in shaping command climate and encouraging reporting. “When leadership actively supports the SAPR program, it sends a clear message,” Tuttle said. “It shows that speaking up is encouraged and that harmful behaviors will not be tolerated.”

Throughout SAAPM, events and outreach initiatives provide opportunities to increase visibility, build trust, and normalize conversations surrounding sexual assault prevention.

“A lot of our work happens behind the scenes,” Pullman said. “This month allows us to connect directly with Sailors, answer questions, and reinforce available resources.”

Beyond organized events, leaders stress that everyday actions—conversations, engagement, and accountability—are essential to sustaining progress.

“This cannot be a once-a-year discussion,” Pullman said. “It has to be part of our daily interactions, training, and leadership focus.”

The Navy’s SAPR program provides confidential support and advocacy services designed to empower victims and inform their decisions. Speaking with a SARC or victim advocate does not automatically initiate a formal report. In addition to SAPR services, Sailors have access to a network of support resources, including Fleet and Family Support Center counseling, chaplains, medical services, and victims’ legal counsel.

The Department of War recognizes April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month as part of its ongoing efforts to counter sexual assault in the Total Force.

Established in 1922, Naval Base San Diego is the largest naval installation on the West Coast and the principal homeport of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, supporting more than 60 surface combatants and auxiliary ships and more than 250 tenant commands.