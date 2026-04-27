NAVFAC Southwest Releases Palos Verde Blue Butterfly In San Pedro

Photo By Mario Icari | Volunteers of the PVB Breeding program recently completed work to help rebuild the PVB’s population by planting native host and nectar plants, stabilized soils to rebuild the PVB’s ecosystems, removed invasive plant species not native to the area, and managed potential fire hazards. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Mario Icari | Volunteers of the PVB Breeding program recently completed work to help rebuild the...... read more read more

SAN DIEGO - Members from NAVFAC Southwest’s Environmental Team joined the team of biologists affiliated with The Urban Wildlands Group, The Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, California Department of Fish & Wildlife, and Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy for Moorpark College’s Breeding Program’s 20th breeding season to assist with recovery and delisting efforts for the Palos Verde Blue Butterfly (PVB), April 20 at Defense Fuel Supply Point (DFSP) San Pedro.

“This recent release is more than just a milestone for our program; it is the culmination of over two decades of relentless dedication from the Navy and our cooperating partners,” said NAVFAC Southwest Environmental PVB Project ManagerDustin Janeke. “To see a species once thought lost to the world now flying in its historic range is a true victory for conservation. Every butterfly we release brings us one step closer to ourultimate goal: fully recovering the Palos Verdes Blue and removing it from the endangered species list.”

Conservation efforts headed by Lead Biologist Dr. Jana Johnson with Moorepark College included a release of PVB in adult butterfly and larva stages at its native habitat on DFSP San Pedro. Moorpark College’s Breeding program is part of the growing, hands-on, multi-agency recovery effort for the stability of the PVB, a federally listed endangered species once presumed as extinct. Volunteers of the PVB Breeding program recently completed work to help rebuild the PVB’s population by planting native host and nectar plants, stabilized soils to rebuild the PVB’s ecosystems, removed invasive plant species not native to the area, and managed potential fire hazards.

The release of PVB in San Pedro included participation from Navy Weapons Station Seal Beach Natural Resources Manager Biologist Chloe Van Grootheest joined by entomologists and biologists with varied specialties from NAVFAC Southwest Environmental team which included former PVB Project Manager Albert Owen, Janeke, Melanie Madden, Kellen Eastwood, Karolina Leja, Lisa Lyren, and Peggy Wilcox.

NAVFAC Southwest environmentally manages DFSP San Pedro, which occupies approximately 331 acres in San Pedro, California. The facility islocatedwest of the city of Long Beach and north of the unincorporated community of San Pedro. The facility is bordered by an oil refinery, a cemetery, and residential and commercial properties. DFSP San Pedro's primary mission is storage and distribution of fuels to support military installations and other operations.DFSP San Pedro is owned by theU.S.Navy and is a Special Area assigned to Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach.

NAVFAC Southwest’s Environmental Division provides quality, timely, and cost-effective environmental support to the Navy and Marine Corps in direct support of the warfighter by enabling the mission and enhancing mission readiness. With more than 200 environmental laws the Navy must comply with, the NAVFAC Southwest team of subject matter experts ensure legal mandates are met, and necessary environmental management through technical support is provided for Navy and Marine Corps compliance in federal, state, local and host nation regulations.