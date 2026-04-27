Chief of Swedish Air Force Visits CNATRA Headquarters

Photo By Lt.j.g. Melvin Fatimehin | Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Max McCoy, right, welcomes Maj. Gen. Jonas Wikman, commander of the Swedish Air Force, to Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) headquarters at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, April 21, 2026. CNATRA trains, mentors, and delivers the highest quality Naval Aviators that win in competition, crisis, and conflict. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Melvin Fatimehin) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Lt.j.g. Melvin Fatimehin | Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Max McCoy, right, welcomes Maj. Gen. Jonas...... read more read more

CHIEF OF SWEDISH AIR FORCE VISITS CHIEF OF NAVAL AIR TRAINING HEADQUARTERS

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas—Maj. Gen. Jonas Wikman, commander of the Swedish Air Force, visited Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) headquarters at Naval Air Station (NAS) Corpus Christi, April 21, 2026.

As part of the engagement, Wikman met with Chief of Naval Air Training Rear Adm. Max McCoy, observed flight training operations, toured CNATRA training facilities and engaged with Swedish student naval aviators (SNAs) currently enrolled in the joint training syllabus.

This visit reinforced the strategic military partnership between the United States and Sweden. The standing bilateral partnership allows for Swedish service members to participate in the U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Training Command aviation training pipeline.

“The partnership with the U.S. Navy and Chief of Naval Air Training is an important component of our operational capability,” said Wikman. “The joint aviation training contributes to increased interoperability and creates the conditions for our forces to operate effectively together with allies. This cooperation also provides a solid foundation for the continued development of our shared competence.”

Swedish SNA learn and operate side-by-side with American SNAs in platforms such as the T6B Texan II, T-44C Pegasus and the newly integrated T-54A Marlin II where they develop a shared tactical language and mutual trust long before they reach the operational fleets.

During the visit, McCoy emphasized how bilateral training initiatives support both local and enterprise-wide strategic objectives.

“Hosting Maj. Gen. Wikman demonstrated the ironclad strength of our international partnerships and our shared commitment to collective defense,” said McCoy. “Our mission at CNATRA is to safely train the world's finest combat-quality aviation professionals, delivering them at the right time, in the right numbers, to a naval force that is ready to fight and win. By integrating Swedish students into our flight training pipelines, we sustain required current readiness and advance future warfighting capabilities while building the seamless interoperability that our alliance requires to face tomorrow's challenges.”

This embedded training model directly executes the core mission of the Navy International Programs Office (NIPO), to build integrated capability with allies and partners, advancing interoperability, strengthening deterrence, and enhancing readiness at the speed of relevance, fully aligned with Fleet priorities.

The engagement concluded with strategic discussions regarding future exchange opportunities and the continuous modernization of joint training syllabi. As the global security environment evolves, the United States and Sweden remain dedicated to presenting a unified, highly capable front.

Headquartered at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, CNATRA oversees five training air wings and 17 training squadrons located across Florida, Mississippi, and Texas. The command is responsible for conducting primary, intermediate, and advanced flight training for U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, and allied international student naval aviators and flight officers.