Mobile District Advances Multi-Phase Repair of Holt Lock and Dam

MOBILE, Ala. — Following an emergency closure that halted traffic on the Black Warrior-Tombigbee Waterway in the summer of 2024, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Mobile District is actively advancing a phased, long-term restoration of the Holt Lock and Dam. Phase 1 of the permanent repair began in January 2026, marking a critical milestone in securing the lock's structural integrity while maintaining vital commercial navigation.

A Sudden Threat to Stability The crisis began in late May 2024, when staff at the Holt Lock and Dam observed new and worsening cracks in the lock's riverside wall monolith. The cracking led to increased water intrusion into machinery spaces, raising significant safety concerns for both personnel and waterway users.

The Mobile District immediately launched an investigation. Operations and Engineering teams conducted extensive site visits and inspections to assess the damage. Their engineering analysis confirmed that a significant crack extending through the monolith posed severe structural stability issues. Acting on these findings to mitigate increased safety risks, USACE officially closed the Holt Lock and Dam to all navigation on June 22, 2024.

Ryan Reich, Mobile District Chief of Inland Navigation, said it was key that the damage to Holt Lock and Dam was caught early, or it could have been much worse.

"This deficiency needed to be caught early and further proof that our monitoring, instrumentation, and inspections programs are working," Reich said. "Mobile District has effective communications plans and emergency response teams. If this cracking and monolith movement had progressed further, it could have been a catastrophic failure at Holt Lock and Dam."

The Short-Term Fix To stabilize the failing structure, engineers developed a rapid interim solution. A large, temporary steel bulkhead was fabricated and installed to seal off the culvert intake, effectively reducing the hydroelectric pressure on the wall. This emergency repair successfully stabilized the monolith enough to safely reopen the lock to commercial traffic on October 2, 2024, granting engineers the time to design and implement a comprehensive long-term repair plan.

Implementing the Permanent Solution Today, the Holt Lock and Dam is undergoing a multi-phase permanent restoration to ensure the monolith's lasting stability.

Phase 1 of this extensive project officially commenced on January 12, 2026. This initial phase involves installing rows of large post-tensioned anchors. Because all construction work during this phase is being performed above the water level, USACE has been able to keep the waterway operational. The construction schedule is carefully coordinated, allowing commercial traffic to pass through the lock on designated days and times safely.

Reich said the repairs at the Holt Lock and Dam are going along as planned.

"The Holt Lock monolith repair is making good progress," Reich said. "The contractor is currently drilling and reaming core holes and installing and stressing anchor rods. Once we get to a dedicated progress point, we will be ready to perform the first lock dewatering."

Looking Ahead: Minimizing Industry Impact Future phases of the restoration will require more intensive work, including installing additional rows of post-tensioned anchors and placing mass concrete to secure the lock's foundation and walls permanently. Completing these future repairs will inevitably require lock closures. However, to mitigate the economic impact on the commercial shipping industry, the Mobile District has strategically separated the upcoming work into two distinct closures, scheduled for the summer and fall of 2026.

By avoiding a single, prolonged shutdown, this phased approach allows commercial vessels to move essential goods through the waterway between construction windows, easing the burden on industry while completing critical infrastructure repairs.

"Once the repair is complete, the lock should operate business as usual," Reich said. "Besides having a grid of cored and grouted anchor rods on the face of the chamber wall, everything will be the same."