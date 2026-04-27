Local Life Scout recognized for building accessible fishing pier at Blue Marsh Lake

Photo By Katherine Tracey | Gavin Wanner, a local Life Scout, receives a Volunteer Appreciation Award from Lt. Col. Ryan A. Baum at an April 24, 2026 ceremony at Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County, PA. see less | View Image Page

In the spring of 2025, 18-year-old local Life Scout Gavin Wanner approached park rangers at Blue Marsh Lake with an idea for a service project: rebuilding the park’s outdated accessible fishing pier at the Stilling Basin.

Owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Blue Marsh Lake is a popular recreation area in Berks County, PA with more than 36 miles of trails. The Park is home to a host of outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, fishing, swimming and boating. Blue Marsh Lake’s Stilling Basin is a popular fishing spot for bass, catfish and walleye.

Wanner frequently visited Blue Marsh Lake with his friends and family and was then working on his Eagle Scout badge, the highest rank achievable in the Scouting America. To achieve the Eagle Scout badge, scouts are required to earn more than 21 merit badges and complete a major service project.

Wanner saw a clear opportunity to partner with Rangers as the previous pier was 25 years old and in need of repairs and updates. Over the next year and a half, he spent more than 700 volunteer hours designing and managing the construction of a new accessible fishing pier at the Stilling Basin.

Wanner coordinated with the Blue Marsh Lake Rangers through each step of the project with the goal of building a more substantial structure that would withstand the test of time and provide more accessibility for visitors.

He also raised $3670 in funding for project material contributions and recruited others for group volunteer workdays. His determination, leadership, and organizational skills allowed him to successfully complete his volunteer project and qualify for the rank of Eagle Scout. Next, he will submit his application packet and appear before a review board. More importantly, he was able to fulfill a vital need for his local community.

The new pier features increased structural resilience during high outflow releases, increased accessibility, an ADA compliant walkway, and a new railing system. The accessible fishing pier will provide a much-needed benefit to the park, ensuring equal access to all users, many of whom use wheelchairs while fishing.

“The project goes above and beyond any Eagle Scout Project conducted at the Blue Marsh Lake,” said Bri Treichler, Natural Resource Specialist and Park Ranger at Blue Marsh Lake.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Philadelphia District Commander Lt. Col. Ryan A. Baum recognized Wanner during the grand opening of the new pier on April 22, 2026. Additionally, retired Blue Marsh Lake Park Manager Scott Sunderland presented Wanner with a Volunteer Excellence Coin on behalf of the Corps Foundation.

The award was kept a surprise until the day of the event, and Wanner’s friends and family gathered to witness him receiving the prestigious coin.

“This week is National Volunteer Week and so it’s very appropriate and fitting that we can honor Gavin today,” Lt. Col. Baum said during the grand opening for the pier. “We couldn’t manage our parks and resources without volunteers like Gavin.”

As a recreational area owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Blue Marsh Lake relies heavily on volunteers. Each year, hundreds of volunteers spend thousands of labor hours working to improve, maintain and preserve the park. They contribute towards many different projects and activities, including maintaining trail systems, cleaning up litter, and creating habitat with Christmas trees.

Nationally, nearly 43,000 volunteers contribute nearly two million labor hours on an annual basis across hundreds of USACE recreational parks and facilities nationwide, saving approximately $66 million in taxpayer dollars.

“I grew up coming here with my family since I was a kid,” said Gavin. “I wanted to do something that would mean a lot to people and last a long time.”

Throughout the USACE Philadelphia District and beyond, dedicated volunteers like Wanner play a crucial role in improving and preserving parks and public lands across the country. His project will make a lasting impact on Blue Marsh Lake and its visitors.