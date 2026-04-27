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    AMC recognizes employees for their impact on mission

    AMC recognizes latest Employee of the Quarter honorees

    Photo By Christine Mitchell | Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first...... read more read more

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2026

    Story by Christine Mitchell 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    AMC recognizes employees for their impact on mission

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, recognizing their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals.

    In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program goals acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to affect overall morale. A placard honoring each selectee is being displayed at AMC Headquarters in their honor.

    The first quarter winners are:

    • Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command – Mr. Kenneth A. Hicks, Sr.
    • Logistics Data Analysis Center – Ms. Mickelle A. Penn
    • U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command – Mr. John J. Mullenix III
    • U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – Mr. John F. Blaha Sr.
    • U.S. Army Contracting Command – Chief Warrant Officer Two Giovanni DiPuglia
    • U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Mr. James R. McCord
    • U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Mr. Kirk W. Ticknor
    • U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command – Mr. Adam J. Elmore
    • U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Ms. Lisa M. Geer
    • U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Mr. Nicholas J. Elliott
    • U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Ms. Monica A. Camp
    • U.S. Army Transportation Command – Ms. Amy York

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.28.2026
    Date Posted: 04.28.2026 10:25
    Story ID: 563750
    Location: REDSTONE ARSENAL, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, AMC recognizes employees for their impact on mission, by Christine Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    AMC recognizes latest Employee of the Quarter honorees

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