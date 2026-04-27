Photo By Christine Mitchell | Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first...... read more read more Photo By Christine Mitchell | Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026. From top left, Kenneth Hicks Sr., HQs Army Materiel Command; John Mullenix III, Aviation and Missile Command; Nicholas Elliott, Army Sustainment Command; John Blaha Sr., Communications-Electronics Command; CW2 Giovanni Dipuglia, Army Contracting Command; Kirk Ticknor, Installation Management Command; Adam Elmore, Joint Munitions Command; Mickelle Penn, Logistics Data Analysis Center; Amy York, Army Transportation Command; Monica Camp, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command; and James McCord, Financial Management Command; and Lisa Geer, Security Assistance Command. see less | View Image Page

AMC recognizes employees for their impact on mission Your browser does not support the audio element.

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – U.S. Army Materiel Command announced its top civilian and military personnel for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, recognizing their contributions to making a direct impact on the command’s mission goals. In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program goals acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to affect overall morale. A placard honoring each selectee is being displayed at AMC Headquarters in their honor. The first quarter winners are: Headquarters, U.S. Army Materiel Command – Mr. Kenneth A. Hicks, Sr.

Logistics Data Analysis Center – Ms. Mickelle A. Penn

U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command – Mr. John J. Mullenix III

U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command – Mr. John F. Blaha Sr.

U.S. Army Contracting Command – Chief Warrant Officer Two Giovanni DiPuglia

U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Mr. James R. McCord

U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Mr. Kirk W. Ticknor

U.S. Army Joint Munitions Command – Mr. Adam J. Elmore

U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Ms. Lisa M. Geer

U.S. Army Sustainment Command – Mr. Nicholas J. Elliott

U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Ms. Monica A. Camp

U.S. Army Transportation Command – Ms. Amy York